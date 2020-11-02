Roseau County Commissioners Proceedings/October 13, 2020

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE OCTOBER 13, 2020 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Roger Falk. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Kristy Kjos, Daryle Dahl, Sue Grafstrom, Diane Gregerson, Patty Ignaszewski, Liz Lund, Pam Shaw, Mike Trinka, Crystelle Philipp, Colleen Hoffman, Joe McKinnon, and Mike Flaagen. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Coordinator Pelowski requested additions of a Team EPIC revised Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and an Extension/4H Addendum to the existing Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to County Board Items. Auditor/Recorder Monsrud requested the addition of a discussion on forthwith payments for election judges added to Department Reports. Commissioner Wicklund requested the addition of a discussion on beaver bounty added to County Board items. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Attorney Kjos commented that the Public Hearing for a road vacation originally scheduled for today had to be postponed due to The Tribune not publishing the notice for two consecutive weeks; therefore, the County will have to start the process over by scheduling a new Public Hearing date and re-advertising the Hearing Notice. It was noted that there will be a discussion on the road vacation during Department Reports. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $1,256,349.00 DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS Colleen Hoffman, HPK – 2019 County Audit Colleen Hoffman met with the Board to provide a summary of the 2019 Roseau County Audit. She reported that the County is in good financial shape. (A copy of the Audit is on file in the County Auditor/Recorder’s Office for public review) Joe McKinnon, MnDOT – Partnership Contract & Highway 89 Corridor Project Joe McKinnon met with the Board to request approval of a Partnership Contract between MnDOT and Roseau County for the design of Roseau County State Aid Highway 75 (Cedar Avenue – Warroad) in conjunction with the design of Trunk Highway 11 as part of State Project 6803-40. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2020-10-02 BE IT RESOLVED that the County of Roseau enter into MnDOT Contract No.1044610 with the State of Minnesota, Department of Transportation, for the following purposes: To provide payment by Roseau County to the State of Minnesota for the County’s share of the costs of the design services to be performed on Roseau County State Aid Highway 75 (Cedar Avenue) from Lake Avenue to Minnesota Trunk Highway 313 to be included as a part of State Project No. 6803-40. In addition, Mr. McKinnon requested Board approval of a Resolution of Support for the proposed Highway 89 Corridor Project in the City of Roseau. This project will transition Minnesota Trunk Highway 89, from Minnesota Trunk Highway 11 to 7th Street SW, from the current rural design to a suburban highway design. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2020-10-04 WHEREAS, Minnesota Trunk Highway 89 from Minnesota Trunk Highway 11 to 7th Street SW is a main corridor through the City of Roseau serving commercial, residential, governmental and recreational uses; and WHEREAS, the Minnesota Trunk Highway 89 design does not adequately provide for the safe and efficient movement of cars, trucks, bicyclists and pedestrians; and WHEREAS, the City of Roseau has engaged an engineering consultant to perform a comprehensive corridor study to assess the current status of Trunk Highway 89 and make recommendations for needed improvements, and WHEREAS, the MN TH 89 Corridor Study completed by Houston Engineering recommends a transition from the current rural design to a suburban highway design to improve the safety and efficiency of the corridor; and WHEREAS, the Roseau County Board agrees with the recommendations contained in the MN TH 89 Corridor Study and supports the improvements identified; and NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Roseau County Board requests that the Minnesota Department of Transportation proceed with an improvement project on MN TH89 from MN TH11 to 7th Street SW to convert this segment from a rural design to a suburban design as outlined in the MN TH 89 Corridor Study; BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the Roseau County Board understands that conversion of the MN TH89 corridor to a suburban section may involve local cost-share obligations for various items identified in the Study and the County agrees to participate in its pro-rata cost share of those items. CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the September 22, 2020, Regular Board Proceedings; approved the Stonegarden Grant; approved the Application for Exempt Permit for the Roseau County Trailblazers; and, approved the following Resolution: 2020-10-05 WHEREAS, the County Assessor position is appointed and/or reappointed every four (4) years; BE IT RESOLVED, that the Roseau County Board does hereby approve the reappointment of Elizabeth Lund as Roseau County Assessor forthe term of January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2024. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Roseau County Board recommends that the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Revenue(DOR) confirm this reappointment. COMMITTEE REPORTS Insurance Committee 2021 Insurance Package Recommendations Coordinator Pelowski, representing the Insurance Committee, met with the Board to request approval of the Committee recommendations concerning the 2021 Insurance/Benefit Package. After review of four separate health insurance quotes, the Committee is recommending staying with the Northwest Service Cooperative for 2021. To summarize, the Coop will continue to contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield for Health Insurance coverage, with an 18.9% premium increase for Roseau County. As a result, there will be a significant cost increase for the employee share of the premium, and the employershare increase to the County will be approximately $300,000.00. Following discussion, the Board approved the Insurance Committee recommendations for2021. (A copy of the Committee Recommendations are available for public review in the Coordinator’s Office). DEPARTMENT REPORTS Attorney Real Estate Acquisition Attorney Kjos met with the Board to request approval to purchase 40 acres of land adjacent to the County Demolition Landfill. Followingdiscussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2020-10-01 WHEREAS, Roseau County is interested in acquiring real property described herein in Enstrom Township bordering the County Demolition Landfill for possible future development needs; WHEREAS, the owner, Jeffrey S. Roadfeldt has agreed to sell the property to Roseau County; WHEREAS, the real property is legally described as: The Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NE¼NW¼) of Section Fifteen (15), in Township One Hundred Sixty Two (162) North, Range Thirty-eight (38) West of the Fifth Principle Meridian in Minnesota, according to the United States Government Survey thereof, subject to easements, reservations and restrictions of record. Said real property located in the County of Roseau, State of Minnesota. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners hereby authorizes its Chairman and County Auditor/Recorder to execute and sign, on behalf of Roseau County, a Purchase Agreement, Deed, warrants and any other documents necessary for the County to purchase the property legally described herein. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that Roseau County will purchase said property for a sum of $100,000.00. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners hereby authorizes the County Auditor to pay the owners $5,000.00 as earnest money forthwith upon completion of all necessary signatures of said Purchase Agreement. Road Vacation Discussion Attorney Kjos led a discussion with the Board concerning the possible road vacation of a portion of Old Trunk Hwy 11 located west of Roseau that runs adjacent to properties owned by Dennis Johnson and Chad Bakke. Assistant Highway Engineer Dahl explained that the Mr. Johnson and Mr. Bakke are requesting that the County repair that portion of the road and then officially vacate it, (ie. the previously designated public road would become a private driveway for the two landowners). Following a lengthy discussion, Board consensus was to add this item to the October 27, 2020, County Board Agenda in order to receive addition input from the two landowners. Highway Final Payment – Holthusen Construction, Inc. Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of final payment to Holthusen Construction, Inc., in the amount of $1,730.16, for culvert removal and installation on County Ditch 21, Lat.2. The Board approved the final payment to Holthusen Construction, Inc. Final Payment – Holthusen Construction, Inc. Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of final payment to Holthusen Construction, Inc., in the amount of $1,740.60, for culvert removal and installation on County Ditch 21, Lat.2. The Board approved the final payment to Holthusen Construction, Inc. Final Payment – Holthusen Construction, Inc. Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of final payment to Holthusen Construction, Inc., in the amount of $2,000.00, for culvert removal and installation in Clear River Unorganized Township. The Board approved the final payment to Holthusen Construction, Inc. Final Payment – Simmons Contracting, LLC Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of final payment to Simmons Contracting, LLC, in the amount of $56,930.00, for work completed on CSAH 3 and State Ditch 91, Lat. 12 and 13, Packet 10 Repair Project. The Board approved the final payment to Simmons Contracting, LLC. Final Payment – Beito Repair Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of final payment to Beito Repair, in the amount of $74,995.00, for work completed on State Ditch 91, Lat. 5, Packet 9 Repair Project. The Board approved the final payment to Beito Repair. Gravel Purchase Contract Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval to renew the Gravel Purchase Contract with Verna Grafstrom for five (5) years at the rate of $1.00 per ton. The Board approved the Gravel Purchase Contract. Auditor/Recorder Forthwith Payments to Election Judges Auditor/Recorder Monsrud requested Board approval to pay the Election Judges forthwith. Following discussion, the Board approved paying the Election Judges by forthwith payments, (ie. Auditor warrants). COUNTY BOARD ITEMS COVID-19 Pandemic – Update Emergency Manager Grafstrom provided a brief County update, stating that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the County currently stands at 164. In addition, Coordinator Pelowski provided an update on the CARES Act Funding Program, as follows: there were nine (9) non-profit organizations that applied for funding prior to the October 9, 2020 deadline; and, the CARES Act Committee will meet on October 20, 2020. Board Resolutions & Proclamations Policy Coordinator Pelowski met with the Board to present a Resolutions and Proclamations Policy for Board consideration. In short, the Policy states that the Roseau County Board is a nonpartisan body that does not advocate for positions or policies that do not have a direct, unambiguous and explicit relationship to the County’s programs, services, policies, or budgets. The Policy would provide the County Board with guidelines in order to consistently respond to requests for Board Resolutions and/or Proclamations. Following discussion, the Board adopted the Policy as presented by a 4 to 1 vote with Commissioners Falk, Horner, Swanson, and Wicklund voting yes, and Commissioner Walker voting no. MnDNR Revised Resolution Coordinator Pelowski presented a revised Resolution for Board consideration. The Resolution was submitted by Randy Prachar, MnDNR, and is requesting Board approval of a revised Resolution concerning the legal descriptions of properties that the MnDNR is planning to purchase for inclusion in the Roseau River Wildlife Management Area. The Board originally passed a Resolution on October 22, 2019, approving the purchase of certain privately owned parcels by the MnDNR; however, the parcel descriptions on that Resolution were inaccurate and the proposed revised Resolution makes the necessary corrections. The Board approved the following Resolution: 2020-10-03 WHEREAS, the Roseau Lake Rehabilitation project is a multipurpose project that will provide substantial wildlife habitat and flood damage reduction benefits, and WHEREAS, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Roseau River Watershed District are partners on this project, and WHEREAS, selected private land parcels that exist within the project footprint are needed in order to efficiently develop and operate the project, and WHEREAS, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has identified 2 such parcels with willing sellers, and WHEREAS, these parcels are described as follows: 1. SW1/4 SW1/4 in Sec 21 T163N R40W (40 acres) in Roseau County, Minnesota, and 2. The Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE ¼, SE ¼) of Section Twenty-three (23), Township One Hundred Sixty-three, (163) North, Range forty-one (41) West, according to the U.S. Government Survey thereof, Roseau County, Minnesota. AND The Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW ¼, NW ¼) and the all that part of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N ½, SW ¼) of Section Twenty-five (25), Township One Hundred Sixty-three (163) North, Range Forty-one (41) West, Roseau County, Minnesota, lying northerly and westerly of the main channel of the Roseau River. AND The Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE ¼, NE ¼), the West Half of the Northeast Quarter (W ½, NE ¼) and all that part of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter (N ½, SE ¼) of Section Twenty-six (26), Township One Hundred Sixty-three (163) North, Range Fortyone (41) West, Roseau County, Minnesota, lying north of the Roseau River. 3. All of #2 above is approximately 258 acres, and WHEREAS, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources requests that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners approve acquisition of the above parcels for inclusion in the Roseau Lake Wildlife Management Area, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners approves of the acquisition of the above listed parcels on this 13th day of October 2020. Extension/4H – Amended MOA Sandi Weiland requested Board approval of an Addendum to the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the University of Minnesota and Roseau County for providing Extension programs locally and employing County Extension staff. The amendment would increase Kelsey Berger’s position to full-time for the remainder of 2020 in order to commit 20 hours a week for Team EPIC related duties, which is funded by the existing DFC Grant. Following discussion, the Board approved the amended MOA. Team EPIC – MOU Commissioner Swanson requested Board approval of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Team EPIC Coalition, Roseau County, and Northwest Community Action. Administration of the DFC grant, which funds Team Epic activities, has been shifted from LifeCare Medical Center to Northwest Community Action. In addition, the MOU requires Roseau County to provide $25,000 in order to partially fund the part-time salary of DFC Liaison, Stephanie Heppner. Following discussion, the Board approved the MOU. Beaver Bounty Discussion Commissioner Wicklund pointed out that beavers are creating big problems in Roseau County. He suggested the County consider increasing the existing beaver bounty. Board consensus was to discuss the beaver bounty as a part of their annual review of reimbursement amounts, fees, etc., which normally takes place at the first Board meeting in January. Commissioner Committee Reports (September 22– October 13, 2020) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Roseau River Watershed Board; Insurance Committee; Extension/Team EPIC. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; MN Rural Counties Caucus; Warroad Digital News and Advertising. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Finance Committee; National Association of Counties Community, Economic, Workforce Development Committee Teleconference; AMC Futures Task Force; Roseau County Emergency Management COVID Stakeholders; Roseau Economic Development Authority; Northwest Emergency Communications Board Grants Workgroup; AMC Public Safety/ HHS Platform Discussion; Roseau City Council; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; AMC Coffee and Conversation; AMC Economic Development and Workforce Housing Subcommittee; Community Justice Coordinating Committee; AMC Blue Ribbon Task Force; Statewide Emergency Communications Board Finance Committee; AMC Board of Directors; AMC Policy Coordinating Committee. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Minnesota Rural Counties; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Insurance Committee. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Northwest Regional Development Committee. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 11:07 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Attest: Date: Jeff Pelowski, County Coordinator Roger Falk, Chair Roseau County, Minnesota Board of County Commissioners Roseau County, Minnesota (November 4, 2020)