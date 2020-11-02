Tri-County (Karlstad, Minn.) School District Proceedings/September 16, 2020

Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 September 16, 2020, 6:30 p.m. Tri-County School Library & Zoom Karlstad, Minnesota The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Burkel at 6:30 PM and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members, Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland, Murray and Sollund, plus Superintendent Baron and Dean of Students Hanson were present. We Are Proud/We Are Doing… • of the students at Tri-County for a great start to the school year. We have been busy in the elementary doing assessments, learning new routines, and learning in general. We are glad to have our students back in our building! All our students have been great to follow the new procedures and do it with a positive attitude. • of the staff and students of Tri-County School for being so understanding of this unprecedented situation and that every day presents new challenges that need to be solved. The staff has been great to work through issues. • of all the summer staff that helped to get the school ready for this year. It has been an excellent start so far. • of Kyle Folland, his crew & family, and Brad Thompson who worked many hours to get the new lockers installed before school started. • of the Planning Committee whose decisions have made the start of school a safe and successful one. • of the hard work that Shawn Donarski has been doing on the baseball field. He has added a great deal of agri-lime (from pile) as well as painted the backstop, and this weekend I saw him tilling the entire field with a small rototiller to help make it easier to move the lime back where it is supposed to be. The ridge that formed around the outside perimeter of the field, going towards the outfield, has now been knocked down and removed. This field has needed work for years and I am thankful that Shawn is taking the time to put it back into top playing shape for this next season. Member Murray moved and member Duray seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Caldwell moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the minutes of the August 19, 2020 Regular Meeting. UC Member Murray moved and member Burkel seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC September Bills: Last Year This Year GENERAL $60,196.98 $113,864.81 FOOD SERVICE 2,633.72 16,560.01 COMMUNITY SERVICE 0.00 0.00 STUDEBT ACTIVITIES 0.00 107.99 TOTAL $62,830.70 $130,532.81 Visitors present were Erica Reese, Jennifer Klegstad, Keegan Krantz, Sara Carpenter, Karrah Oliver, Ryan Berggeron, Jen Johnston, Mike Johnston. Member Sollund moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the Assurance of Compliance with State and Federal Laws prohibiting discrimination. UC Member Duray moved and member Caldwell seconded to enter a Memorandum of Understanding with Northwest Community Action, Inc for the Head Start program for the 2020-21 School Year. UC Member Hanson moved and member Koland seconded to enter into a Participation Agreement with Cooperative Purchasing Connection, a joint program of eight Minnesota Service Cooperatives for cooperative bidding. UC Member Duray moved and member Hanson seconded to set the preliminary levy certification at the maximum amount. UC Certified Levy Maximum Levy Levy Category 2019-20 2020-21 Difference General – RMV Voter $531,220.00 512,403.00 -18,817.00 General-RMV Other 93,213.34 98,102.00 +4,883.66 General –NTC Other-JOBZ 151,993.34 131,348.00 -20,645.34 Community SERV- NTC Other 24,003.90 23,439.00 -564.90 General Debt Service-NTC 218,087.18 222,266.00 +4,178.82 Total Levy $1,018,517.76 $987,558.00 -$30,964.76 Member Murray moved and member Caldwell seconded to set the date and time for Canvassing the 2020 School Board Election for November 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM. UC Motion to approve a First Reading of Wellness Policy 533. Tabled Member Sollund introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION REGARDING FUND BALANCE TRANSFERS WHEREAS, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued Emergency Executive Order 20-19 on March 25, 2020, which stated in part: Paragraph 21. Upon approval by the Executive Council, school districts and schools are authorized to transfer operating funds from certain programs that are not already assigned to or encumbered by staff salary and benefits, or otherwise encumbered by federal law. WHEREAS, a fund transfer is allowed if the transfer meets the criteria set forth in Paragraph 21(c) of Emergency Executive Order 20-19: 1. The transfer does not increase state aid obligations to the district or result in additional property tax authority for the district or charter school. 2. A transfer is limited to the operating funds of a district or charter school. 3. A school board must approve a fund transfer by the fiscal year reporting deadline 4. A district or charter school must maintain accounting records for the purpose of this Executive Order that are sufficient to document both the specific funds transferred and use of those funds. Such accounting records are subject to auditor review. 5. Any execution of this flexibility must not interfere with or jeopardize funding per federal requirements. 6. Any transfer must not interfere with the equitable delivery of distance learning or social distancing models WHEREAS, the School Board of Tri-County Public Schools, Independent School District 2358, has determined that that the criteria identified under Paragraph 21(c) have been satisfied for a fund transfer pursuant to Emergency Executive Order 20-19; WHEREAS, the School Board of Independent School District has reviewed and approved the attached Request for Fund Transfer THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Independent School District 2358 authorizes the School District administration to submit the attached Request for Fund Transfer. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Duray and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Duray, Hanson, Sollund, Murray, Koland, Caldwell, Burkel and the following voted against the same: None whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. UC By: __________________________ Chair By: ____________________________ Clerk Member Hanson moved and member Duray seconded to approve Tri- County’s Hybrid Learning Model as presented. UC Member Sollund moved and member Caldwell seconded to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tri-County Education Association regarding extracurricular pay for 2020-21. UC Member Murray moved and member Koland seconded to approve a Memorandum of Agreement with Distance Minnesota Online College in the High School that covers the arrangement between Tri-County School and OCHS Programs for the 2020-21 school year. Details are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. UC Member Sollund moved and member Duray seconded to approve the hiring of Morgan Hams as VPK paraprofessional, commencing with the 2020-21 school year. UC Dean of Student’s Report included Lunch schedules, OCHS classes, NCTC CIHS classes, NDCDE courses, scheduling, and TRIO. Superintendent Baron reported on Enrollment, Start of school, Lockers, Stove and Painting projects, MSHSL, Fall play, Contract. NWRIC: Meet next month REGION I: Business Conference Feb. 2021 cancelled, New employee Member Murray moved and member Duray seconded to adjourn. UC Next board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, 2020, Strandquist Community Center, Strandquist MN, 6:30 PM Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk___________________________________________________ November 5, 2020