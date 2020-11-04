Baudette man faces charges of criminal sexual conduct with ten-year-old

A Baudette man was arrested and is being charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree following two recent incidents involving a ten-year-old victim.

According to the Statement of Probable Cause, the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on October 27, 2020 by the parents of a ten-year-old juvenile who was a possible victim of a sexual assault. According to the parents, the alleged perpetrator of the assault was Kerry Atwood Rioux, 68, of Baudette.

A forensic interview of the victim was conducted by Investigator Craig Severs of the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office on November 2 at the Family Advocacy Center of Northern Minnesota in Bemidji.

In the course of the interview, the victim disclosed at least two separate occasions when sexual acts occurred, perpetrated by Rioux. The victim told Investigator Severs that Rioux’s wife was aware of both incidents but had not reported them to law enforcement or the victim’s parents.

Rioux and his wife were subsequently interviewed separately, with Rioux admitting to the sexual assault and his wife admitting to having knowledge of both instances. In addition, Rioux’s wife indicated she had walked in on him performing sexual acts on the victim about more than month prior at their home. At that time, she said Rioux promised it would not happen again. She said she confronted him again after the most recent episode on October 17.

According to the complaint, Rioux insisted throughout the interview that the victim was the aggressor and had instigated the sexual encounters.

Rioux was arrested November 3 and is being held in the Lake of the Woods County Jail.

He is being charged with two felony counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree, charges that each carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine. According to state statutes, the minimum prison sentence should Rioux be convicted of the crime is 12 years in prison.

Rioux’s initial arraignment was held November 4 with his next hearing scheduled for November 12.