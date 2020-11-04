East Grand Forks Ballot results

Unofficial results as reported to the MN Secretary of state and posted on https://electionresults.sos.state.mn.us/

About These Results

Special Information Regarding the November 3, 2020 Election Results

•Due to court order, absentee ballots will continue to be accepted by counties after election day, up to November 10, 2020, if the ballots were postmarked by election day.

•The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals required that absentee and mail ballots arriving after 8 p.m. on election day must be segregated. However, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals did not order that the ballots be rejected. Pending further litigation, these ballots will be included in the 2020 election results.

•These unofficial election results are reported directly to the Office of the Secretary of State by the county auditor of each county.

•On election night, most counties plan to report the results they have on election night, including incomplete results for absentee ballots. Most counties will then up date the results daily as additional absentee ballots are accepted.

•The Office of the Secretary of State will provide data on outstanding absentee ballots that have been sent out but have not yet been returned and accepted. That report will be available on the Outstanding Absentee and Mail Ballots in 2020 General Election webpage and will be updated each business day through November 10, 2020.

General Information Regarding Election Results

•Sometimes media or others obtain vote totals directly from the precinct or local election office before those election results are reported to this website. Totals reported by media or others may differ from the results reported on this site after the polls close. •On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the State Canvassing Board will meet to canvass the votes for candidates for the election. •If a recount occurs, a State Recount Official will be appointed to conduct the recount. The State Canvassing Board will then reconvene to receive the report of the Recount Official, and to resolve any remaining disputes about counting ballots for a candidate. The final vote total from the recount may be different than the vote originally counted at the Canvassing Board. If so, the recounted total, as approved by the Canvassing Board, becomes the official election result.