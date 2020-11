Lake of the Woods County Election Results

PRESIDENT: (HOW LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY VOTED FOR PRESIDENT)

Donald Trump 1699

Joseph Biden 671

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DIST 2:

*Cody Hasbargen 386

Write Ins 2

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DIST 4:

*Jonathon Waibel 472

Write Ins 14

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DIST 5

*Edward Arnesen 292

Carrie Albrecht 221

Write In 1

CITY OF BAUDETTE ELECTION RESULTS:

MAYOR:

*Rick Rone 418

Write Ins 41

COUNCIL – TWO SEATS, VOTE FOR TWO:

*Marla Carlson 240

*Steve Johnson 296

Amber Hahn 138

Kyle Yoder 224

Write Ins 2

COUNCIL (SPECIAL ELECTION VOTE FOR ONE)

*Brent Hanson 462

Write Ins 3

CITY OF WILLIAMS ELECTION RESULTS:

MAYOR:

*Verna McVay 55

Write Ins 6

COUNCIL MEMBER AT LARGE (ELECT TWO):

*Leslie D. Huerd 57

Write Ins 24

LAKE OF THE WOODS SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION RESULTS:

DISTRICT 2:

*Boyd Johnson 287

Write Ins 8

DISTRICT 3:

*Corryn Ruth Trask 251

Write Ins 1

DISTRICT 5:

*Timothy Lyon 375

Write Ins 1

DISTRICT 6:

*Karla Robida 261

Write Ins 1

