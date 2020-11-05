Anna Marie Hasbargen, 49

On November 1, 2020, Anna Marie Hasbargen, loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend, passed away at 49 years of age after a courageous battle with cancer. Anna was born on May 24, 1971 to Clarence and Barbara (Charlton) Hasbargen. Anna graduated from Indus High School in 1989 and Red Wing Technical College in 1991 as a Professional Nanny.

She was a faith warrior, a survivor of breast cancer and depression, and pushed for colon cancer awareness to family and friends. She was an angel on earth; kind, gentle, and loving. It has been said by so many that it was a blessing to have known her. She loved children and they loved her. Most would remember Anna for always having a child or a book on her lap. She loved planning special “projects” at events that would entertain children. Anna considered herself a “Geek,” who loved shows like StarTrack, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Harry Potter, and Firefly. She loved watching and attending musicals and dressing up for Halloween. She loved quilting, crocheting, and cross stitching. Anna also traveled the world as a nanny for Mathew, Mike and Jack. Her travels brought her to Germany, Italy, Greece, Norway, France, Spain, and England. She had so much love for the children of the families she worked for, and the friends she made throughout her life.

Anna was preceded in death by her Grandparents Alvin, Jennette (Blake), and Dorothy (Anderson, Winrow) Hasbargen and Kenneth and Beatrice (Bestrom) Charlton, nieces Alayna Hasbargen and Nevaeh Cook, and nephew Korbin Cook. She is survived by her parents Clarence and Barbara Hasbargen, brothers Clinton (Missy), Jacob (Jill), and Zachary (Kristi) Hasbargen, sisters Jennifer (Patrick) Hoppenstedt and Tracy (Derek) Cook, and her nieces and nephews Tylen, Shaye, Jacob, Abrianna, Lane, Tryston, Austin, Brea, Tessa, Gracie, Brooklyn, Bryce, Brielle, Cole, Jack, Timothy, and Joseph. She is also survived by several Aunts, Uncles, cousins and her beloved service dog Callie.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1 PM at First Lutheran Church in Baudette; followed by a 2:30 Graveside Service at Border-Riverdale Cemetery. Public visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 PM at First Lutheran. Services will be livestreamed. Online guest gook at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com