Greenbush Community Halloween Party Goes Outside

For the first time in its 48 years, according to event organizers, the Greenbush Community Halloween Party did not take place inside the Greenbush-Middle River School gym in Greenbush. Due to COVID, the Greenbush Community Halloween Party went outside, specifically in front of the GMR School, in a drive-thru style format on October 31. From 3 pm to 6 pm or whenever all the treats were gone, vehicles drove by the school, as event organizers and volunteers handed out various treats at different stations to those inside the vehicles. According to one of the event organizers, Bridget Stenberg, 370 people, including children and adults, stopped by the event.