Kathryn A. Stay, 79

Kathryn A. Stay, of Baudette, died November 1 at the age of 79.

Kathryn (Kathy) Trunk Stay was born March 30, 1941 to Ernest and Gertrude Trunk in Princeton, MN. She was the last of 11 children. She attended eight years of country school and graduated in 1959 from Princeton High School. Kathy married Whalen Stay on July 11, 1959. She worked at Fingerhut for several years and at Federal Cartridge for almost ten years. In 1977, they moved to Baudette and bought Ship’s Wheel Resort. They sold the business in 1981 and moved to town and worked at Randy’s Bakery for a year before purchasing it a year later. They made the first homemade pizza in Baudette and had subs and soup on the menu, along with all the bakery goodies. Many decorated cakes went out the door; 62 in one graduation weekend. After selling the bakery, Kathy worked part time at Hometown Hardware and loved to be with people.

She is survived by four sons: Gary (Kim) of Longville, MN; Thomas, Bill (Darlene) and Patrick, all of Baudette; eight grandchildren; eleven great-great grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren; brothers Joe (Kay) Trunk and David (Marlene) Trunk; and sisters-in-law Phyllis and Marvel Trunk.

She was preceded in death by her husband Whalen in April 2020; her parents; brothers Loren, Clair, Robert and Edward; sisters Delores Belfast, Mary Anderson and Adeline Timber and Helen Bergman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Kathryn Stay will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baudette. Interment will be at Elm Park Cemetery.