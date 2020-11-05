Mildred (Millie) Lucille Bard, 78, of Bemidji, MN died Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Sanford Fargo Hospice in Fargo, ND.

Committal services will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Williams, MN. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

She was born on August 5, 1942, in Graceton, MN the daughter of Albert and Lucy (Vondrka) Senkyr. She was raised on the family farm in Graceton. She graduated from Baudette High School in 1960. After high school, Millie began working for First National Bank in Baudette. She married Harold Bard in Baudette, MN, on September 26, 1964. They made their home in Bemidji and started a family. Millie continued her career in banking after moving to Bemidji – working for First National Bank until 1987. She later worked for Northern National Bank (which became Norwest Bank and when Millie retired it was Wells Fargo Bank). At Northern National, Millie was the Director of the Heritage Club. She was a gracious host and entertainer, who loved to travel with and throw parties for the Club members. Her hospitality wasn’t limited to work, she was quick to invite others into her home to be fed and entertained. She and Harold opened their home to young people, mentoring them and helping to raise those who needed it. Millie and Harold loved spending time in the summers at their cabin on Zippel Bay on Lake of the Woods. They used the term, “Butterfly Morning” to describe the start of a beautiful day and relished this time together. Millie was a member of the Williams Senior Center, and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 442 of Williams, MN. She was a Volunteer Grandparent at Lincoln School in Bemidji. She enjoyed gardening, raising flowers, feeding the birds, and coffee dates with her granddaughter. She and Harold were avid motorcycle riders, and Millie came to enjoy 4 wheeler and Ranger Side by Side rides. An optimist with a sunny disposition and always a kind word, Millie was a two-time survivor of colon cancer.

She is survived by her: Daughters, Brenda (Darrol Finckbone) Bard,

Stephanie Bard,

Granddaughter, Haille (Ben James) Finckbone,

Siblings, Ed (Marilyn) Senkyr,

Don (Judi) Senkyr,

Jerry (Judi) Senkyr,

Virginia (James) Cameron,

Ken (Diane) Senkyr,

Numerous, Nieces, Nephews, cousins, and good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, brother Albert “Sonny” Senkyr Jr., an infant brother, and four nephews.

