Dorothy Belle (Brotherston) Nelson, 89

A Funeral Service, following MN St. Covid-19 guidelines with capacity limits, social distancing and face coverings, for Dorothy B. Nelson of Roseau, MN will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Nannestad Cemetery in Badger, MN. Dorothy passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at LifeCare Roseau Manor. Dorothy Belle (Brotherston) Nelson was born February 16, 1931 near Badger, Minnesota in Stokes Township. She was the third child of James and Alice (McFarlane) Brotherston. She was baptized and confirmed at Nannestad Church near her home. When she was nine years old, the family moved to southeast of Badger where she attended Garland School. She grew up on the farm with her two sisters, Jessie and Verna and her two brothers, Willard and Glenn. On February 9, 1948, Dorothy was united in marriage to John R. Nelson, a neighbor farmer. Dorothy worked on the family farm in Nereson Township while John worked at Polaris Industries. From 1952 to 1962, the family moved to Inkster, ND where John worked for Ryan Brothers Farm, which consisted of 4000 plus acres. They lived on the ranch where John took care of the farm work and was responsible for running the big potato machines. The family then returned to the family farm in Nereson Township. They were longtime residents of the Badger area where they raised their four children, John Jr., Lois, Randy and Joni. In 1971, Dorothy and John lost their son Randy in an accident; this was a very challenging and difficult time for the whole family. In 1983, John passed away with cancer and Dorothy sold the family farm in 1984; then moving to Roseau, Minnesota. Dorothy’s siblings had all previously passed away, with her being the last one left. She missed her siblings often but knew she would one day be reunited with them and was very strong in her Christian faith. Dorothy volunteered at the Roseau Senior Center for many years where she helped answer the phone to take meal orders, assisted with donut day and helped in the rummage room when needed. She took her job very seriously and loved being involved and visiting with others. She was someone that they could rely on to be available daily. As time went on and she stopped driving, you could see her driving her electric scooter from her apartment to the senior center; her red flag would be in place for traffic to see her. Dorothy’s greatest pride and joy in life was creating memories with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved playing card games, going shopping with her daughter and grand kids, baking cookies and making hotdishes for her family. She enjoyed riding the family 3-wheeler on the farm, making quilts; making crafts from plastic and yarn. She also liked to paint and embroider quilt blocks and did some sewing. She enjoyed being outside and caring for her sheep and baby lambs, even in the dead of winter when temperatures were brutally cold. She liked to snowmobile and pull kids around on sleds and skis. She also enjoyed playing her records, especially listening to Johnny Cash. Dorothy was also a member of the ladies VFW Auxiliary in Roseau for a few years. Dorothy spent many hours assisting as a care giver to some of her grandkids while they were growing up, while parents worked. Dorothy also loved to attend local basketball games, local baseball games and local motocross racing, being a huge fan of her grandsons. She also enjoyed many trips throughout the years to visit her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in Oregon. In 2014 after having an accident in her apartment, Dorothy moved to Lifecare Roseau Manor. At Roseau Manor, she kept very busy playing bingo weekly, watching her favorite game shows on tv and visiting with family and friends. The Manor became her second home and she had many CNAs and nurses that she loved dearly throughout her six years living there. She is survived by her three children, John Jr. (Becky) Nelson of Clackamas, OR; Lois (Richard) Johnson of Roseau, MN and Joni (Mike) Eaton of Roseau, MN; eight grandchildren: David (Christine) Johnson of Roseau, MN, Jennifer (Alan) Bales of San Jose, CA, Rayanna (Jared) Boltman of Salem, OR, Kelby (Katie) Nelson of Salem, OR, Jared Nelson of Happy Valley, OR, Nolan (Jill) Nelson of Albany, OR, Jonathon (Jenna) Eaton of Roseau, MN and Jacob (fiancee’ Shaye) Eaton of Roseau, MN; and 12 beloved great-grandchildren; Conner Johnson, Cole Johnson, Miah Boltman, Jaime Nelson, Hailey Nelson, David Nelson, Adam Nelson, Aidan Nelson, Lily Nelson, Jace Nelson, Reese Nelson and Brooks Eaton. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Nelson; her son, Randy Nelson; her parents, her two sisters; Jessie Ingvalson and Verna Sluka; two brothers; Willard Brotherston and Glenn Brotherston. Dorothy Nelson went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 30, 2020 at Lifecare Roseau Manor in Roseau, MN at the age of 89 years, 8 months, 14 days. In loving memory of her life; she is no longer by our side but will be in our hearts forever. A special thank you to all the caring staff at Lifecare Roseau Manor in Roseau, MN for their care, compassion and love for Dorothy and her family over the last six years. Helgeson Funeral Home