Helen Jean Thompson, 93

Helen Jean Thompson, daughter of Almer and Cordelia (Lee) Skrutvold, was born on October 31, 1927 in Roseau, MN. Helen attended school in Roseau, graduating in 1945. After graduation she attended Concordia College for two years. In 1947 she married Belmer Thompson in Roseau. They moved to Karlstad, MN, in 1948 where Belmer was a partner in Trane-Thompson Furniture and Appliance Store. In 1954 they purchased the Thompson Chevrolet in Greenbush which they owned and operated for 31 years until retirement in 1985. Throughout her life Helen was active in church, community, and civic organizations, most markedly organizing the Red Cross Swim Program in Greenbush and serving on the Roseau County Welfare Board. Time with her family was her greatest joy. She loved socializing and entertaining, spending several days every week baking. She was widely known for her brown bread and cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed playing Bridge. Music was a passion in Helen’s life. She sang in choirs until she was 90 years old, including Concordia Choir, Bethel and Messiah Lutheran choirs, Reed River Chorale, and Melodears at Oak Crest Senior Living. She is survived by six children, 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren: Carolyn and husband Byron Eeg of Greenbush; Kristi Thompson (Matthew, Elissa, Adam) of Houston, TX; Louise and husband Bernie Dardis (Patrick, Daniel) of West Fargo, ND; Linda Wilson (Jennifer, Sarah) of Minnetonka, MN; Chuck Thompson and wife JoAnne (Casey, Lee) of Roseau and Miltona, MN; and Kim and husband Ron Foss (August) of Northfield, MN. Helen is also survived by four siblings: Curtis (Gloria) Skrutvold and Ann Skrutvold of Roseau, MN; Joan Welte of Newport Beach, CA, and Mae Twito of Albert Lea, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband Belmer, her parents Almer and Cordelia Skrutvold, and siblings Clarice Bussard, Mertrice D’Amore, Ruth Dreher, Clarence (Bud) Skrutvold, and Carol Frederickson. A private funeral service was held at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com Helgeson Funeral Home