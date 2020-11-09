MerleAnn Barr, 83

MerleAnn Barr, age 83, of East Grand Forks, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Riverview Hospital of Crookston.

MerleAnn Cooper was born October 22, 1937 in Aberdeen, SD the only child of Merlin and Vivian (Mohn) Cooper. She grew up in Appleton, SD where she graduated from high school and college with a teaching degree. In college, she met her future husband Kenneth Joseph Nultemeier. They were married June 4, 1960 in Upsala, MN, before settling in East Grand Forks where they made their home and raised their sons Craig and Edward. She worked as an English teacher at East Grand Forks Senior High, was a member of Mendenhall Presbyterian Church, and the Presbyterian Woman’s Club, and enjoyed participating in many bridge and card clubs. Sadly, her husband Ken passed away November 9, 1980. She married Robert Barr July 19, 1985 in Scottsdale, AZ and they lived in Appleton, MN.

She is survived by her two sons Craig (Heidi) Nultemeier of East Grand Forks and Edward (Dede) Nultemeier of Portland, OR; six step-children; seven grandchildren, Jake (Emma) LaMere and Derrick (Stacey) LaMere all of Spokane, WA, Shelby Nultemeier of Portland, OR, Josh (Bri Naugle) Nultemeier of Dilworth, Kenny Nultemeier of East Grand Forks, Zachary Holbrook of Fargo, and Lucas (Shannon) Holbrook of Grand Forks; eight grand-children, Maren, CharlieAnn, Avery, Elise, Iris, Tylor, Peyton, and Bentley; and special cousin Kay Hill of Madison, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands.

Visitation: 4:00-6:00 PM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721.

Funeral: 6:00 PM Thursday, November 12, 2020 also at Dahl Funeral Home. Funeral will be live-streamed at Dahl Funeral Home’s website and/or facebook page. ALL COVID PROTECTION PROTOCOLS WILL BE ENFORCED.

Graveside Service: Resurrection Cemetery ~East Grand Forks, MN will be on Friday

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN