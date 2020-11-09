Nadine Thompson, 95

Nadine Thompson was born on February 10, 1925 in Huss Twp., Roseau County, near Strathcona, to the late Joseph and Celia (Hagstrom) Gaarde. She attended country school until the 8th grade and lived her entire life in the area. She was united in marriage to Roman Thompson on December 14, 1949 in Thief River Falls and they made their home in Strathcona for several years before moving to a farm east of Strathcona for one year and eventually settling on their farm in Huss Township in 1954 where they farmed and made their home. Roman passed away in 2010 and Nadine continued to make her home on the farm until entering LifeCare assisted living in 2016 and then LifeCare Greenbush manor nursing home in 2017 where she passed away at the age of 95 years, 8 months, and 23 days. Nadine was a member of Gustav Adolph Lutheran Church in Strathcona and was active in Ladies Aid. She enjoyed quilting with the ladies and also making lefse at the Greenbush Nursing Home for many years. She always had a garden, loved flowers, and enjoyed taking pictures wherever she went. Nadine worked very hard on the farm haying, loved the cows, did lots of gopher trapping, and took care of the farm when Roman worked construction. She is survived by a nephew Ron (Nancy) Erickson of Cannon Falls, MN., her nieces husband Bill Anderson of Loman great nephews and nieces Reier Erickson, Karl Anderson, Kresson Anderson, Ann and Grace Erickson, and cousins. She was preceded in death her parents, Husband Roman, sister and brother in law Norman and Adeline Erickson, brother Ralph Gaarde, Niece Karen Anderson, Nephew Noah Erickson and all of Romans siblings and spouses. Visitation was held from 5-8PM, Thursday at Collins Funeral Chapel in Greenbush following MN St. Covid-19 guidelines with capacity limits, social distancing, and facial coverings. A private family graveside service was held at 1:30PM, Friday, at Greenwood Cemetery in Strathcona with Pastor Mary Lundquist presiding. Nadine’s Casket Bearers were Mark Connelly, Clayton Hagstrom, Kenny Beito, Dale Hamness, Bill Anderson, and Jamie Isane. Funeral arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush. Collins Funeral Home