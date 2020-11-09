A public visitation, following MN St. Covid-19 guidelines with capacity limits, social distancing and face coverings, for Pamula L. Tennant of Baudette, MN will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2 – 4 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Baudette, MN. Interment will take place at a later date.

Pamula Lee Tennant passed away on October 29, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. She was the wife of Robert Tennant. They shared 22 years of marriage together.

Born in Duluth Minnesota, she was the daughter of Pearl Hakomaki. She attended Denfeld High School and Bemidji State University. She enjoyed exploring the outdoors and exploring the hills above Duluth.

She is survived by her husband Robert, children Brock Stebakken (Sheri), Lisa Stebakken, and Rob Tennant (Jen); brother Neal Johnson, twin sister Penny, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by Pearl Hakomaki (mother), Dale Johnson (brother) and Geoffrey Johnson (brother).