Severin O. Spilde, 91

Severin O. Spilde, age 91, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Severin Orden Spilde was born February 27, 1929, to Louis J. and Ethel (Oberg) Spilde on his Grandfather’s farm in Norway Township, several miles south of Halma, MN. He enjoyed his time growing up in Halma—playing ball and working in his Uncle Richard Spilde’s general store. He also spent a great deal of time working on his Grandpa Severt’s farm—doing, through the seasons, nearly every job there was to do EXCEPT milking cows (although he DID operate the cream separator)!

He attended school in Halma through the 8th grade, and graduated from Karlstad High School, Karlstad, MN in 1947. Having a deep respect and love of nature, he set out to secure some land where he could honor his dream of farming. So, in the spring of 1948, Severin began his farming career by raising his first, of what turned out to be many, potato crops. In fact, he continued to raise potatoes—every year except one—for over 50 years. Although he enjoyed raising small grains, sunflowers, beans, and beef cattle through the years, in his heart he was a potato farmer.

He was united in marriage to Beverly June Spangrud on April 6, 1951, and to this union three children were born—Steven, Jonathan, and Mary. They both truly enjoyed raising their family, and were blessed to be together for more than 38 years until Beverly’s passing on July 14, 1989.

Severin was a lifelong member of Eidsvold Lutheran Church in Halma, where he served on the Church Council, taught Sunday School for many years, and Release-Time classes for 2 years. He also felt honored to serve as a Gideon member of Kittson County Camp for many years. He loved music and particularly enjoyed being part of the church choir. He felt extremely fortunate that, for a time, he had the pleasure of being part of 3 generations of Spildes in the choir with his father (Louis) and son (Steven).

Severin married Joyce J. (Spoonland) Lommen on August 4, 1990, and they continued to make their home on the farm in Springbrook Township, Kittson County—farming in summer and for 25 years, enjoying winters in Mesa, AZ. In order to better address health concerns, they moved to East Grand Forks, MN in the spring of 2013, and made their home there until their recent move to Grand Forks.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his children, Steven Spilde (Nancy), Jonathan Spilde (Laurie), Mary Wiese (James); step children, Lauribeth Roemer (Mark), David Lommen (Kari), Lanelle Richards (Eric), Darcee Capdeville (Bryan), Rhonda Moorman (Jeff), Kristen Lind (Mark); one sister, Audrey Johnson (LaMar C.); grandchildren, Tony Spilde (Rachel), Kate Hostetler (Erik), Coleman Spilde, Kaiya Johnson (Devon), Ashley Huerd (Vince), Joshua Wiese (Elizabeth); step grandchildren, Shane Ratzell (Whitney), Alana Bishop (Phillip), Blayze Roemer, Brandon Lommen, Kristopher Lommen, Aaron Lommen, Gabriel Richards, Logan Richards, Heath Christian Richards, Josiah Richards, Derrick Capdeville (Liz), Aaron Capdeville (Jenny), Alyssa Heller (Johannes), Daniel Moorman (Avery), Jonathan Moorman, Michelle Moorman, Anna Winkels (Jacob), Marissa Westerberg (Shane), Nathaniel Lind; 6 great-grandchildren; 13 step great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Elmae Johnson, Janice Glidden, Carolee Mock (Jerome), Judy Mock (Dennis); brothers-in-law, Don Spangrud, Elkay Spangrud (Evelyn); and many special nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly; his parents, Louis J. and Ethel Spilde; one sister, Arlet Hilde; fathers-in-law, Carl Spangrud and Oscar Spoonland; mothers-in-law, Ella Spangrud, Agnes Spangrud and Thea Spoonland; brothers-in-law, Harold Hilde, Charles Spangrud and Fredrick Glidden; sisters-in-law, Helene Spangrud and Jean Spangrud; and nephew Tom Davis.

Due to pandemic safety concerns, a funeral will be held at a later date.