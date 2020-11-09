Violet Dix, 82

A graveside service for Violet Dix will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Graceton Cemetery in Graceton, MN.

Violet Hazel Dix passed away on November 3, 2020 at the Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, Minnesota at the age of 82. She was surrounded by the love of her two grandsons, daughter and son-in-law.

Violet was born December 2, 1937 to Eva Elizabeth (Lee) Reese and Edward Henry Reese in Baudette, Minnesota. She grew up in Graceton, Minnesota where she attended two years of school in Graceton, then graduated from Williams in 1944. She was united in marriage on July 23, 1955 to Howard George Dix and they made their home in Graceton at Howard’s childhood home. Their daughter, Muriel Elizabeth, was born December 15, 1962.

Howard became ill and passed away on July 23, 2009. Violet worked for a short time at Ole’s Dri Cleaner in Baudette, MN, Morris Point, and picked potatoes for farmers in Williams. She worked at Trinity Hospital in Baudette for 38 years, then at Howard’s Deli for two years before she retired. She enjoyed baking, sewing, ironing for people, embroidery, cutting wood and spending time with Howard. She knit many beautiful sweaters and jackets with animals and scenery on them, and crocheted big yarn doilies in her spare time.

Violet is survived by her daughter Muriel Crandall (Scott); two grandchildren James Steuber and David Steuber; two step-grandchildren Riley Fish (Christy) and Candy Hurst (Darik); seven great-grand children and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband Howard; grandson Christopher; brother Reese; half-brothers and half-sisters Daniel Reese, Alan Reese, Herbert Reese, Ray Reese, Marie Ganyo, Susan Hoyt and Florence Reese.