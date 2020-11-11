Final Minutes of East Grand Forks’ win over Park Rapids 11/11/2020 By Editor | November 11, 2020 | 0 Posted in Breaking News, News, Videos Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Greenbush Community Halloween Party Goes Outside November 5, 2020 | No Comments » UPDATE: Bemidji Trio Captured In East Grand Forks, Charged In Crookston Thefts November 5, 2020 | No Comments » Baudette man faces charges of criminal sexual conduct with ten-year-old November 4, 2020 | No Comments » Kraulik wins Kittson County Commissioner District 1 race: New faces fill some city council and Tri-County School Board November 4, 2020 | No Comments » BREAKING NEWS. East Grand Forks Police Pursuit November 4, 2020 | No Comments »