Oliver Alfred Torkelson. 91

Oliver Alfred Torkelson was born December 17, 1928, near Strandquist, MN, to Carl and Ida (Rood) Torkelson. He died at home on November 5, 2020. Oliver was a lifelong resident of Marshall County. He enjoyed the hunting with friends and family, visiting with many neighbors, and keeping an eye on his resident horses. He could frequently be spotted making his daily rounds to local businesses and was known for his sense of humor and willingness to always lend a helpful hand. We remember and celebrate him as a much-loved uncle, brother and member of the Karlstad community. One of seven children, Oliver was baptized and confirmed at Hegland Lutheran Church. He attended grade school at the Fir Schoolhouse and Karlstad High School. He spent most of his life as a cattle and dairy farmer in Marshall County. He is survived by his two sisters, Marie Braaten of Forman, ND and Louise Becker of Warren, MN as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Alfred and brother Norval Torkelson, sisters Clarice Erickson, Thelma Thompson, Amy Fedje and Valborg Torkelson, his niece Carol (Erickson) Cosgrove, his nephews Luther Thompson, Paul Thompson, Paul Becker, and his grandnephews Levi Torkelson and Daniel Strenge. A celebration and memorial service will be held in June 2021. The Torkelson Family sends their love and gratitude to the community for the support and kindness shown to Oliver these many years and we thank you for the many memories shared.