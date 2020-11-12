John Nickoplas Walsh III, 90

John Nickolas Walsh, III, was called to his heavenly home, November 9, 2020. He was born May 10, 1930 to John “Jack” & Elizabeth (Witzman), in rural Badger, MN. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Faith. He grew up in rural Badger, helping with the family farm and although only attended country school until the 8th grade, he valued education and was an avid reader, always learning new things.

He proudly served in the United States Army from 1954-1956, as a combat engineer and was stationed in Missouri and Germany and enjoyed exploring many iconic landmarks all over Europe. He was an active member for many years of the Badger VFW Post 3832 and Greenbush Legion Post 88. He proudly wore his uniform marching in numerous parades and Memorial and Veteran’s day programs. He was awarded the Badger Area Dave Frislie Eagles’s award in 2018, for his years of service

He was a hardworking man and upon returning home from the service, he continued to help with the family farm and in the winters, he headed to the Northwest Angle to work in the logging camps. He later worked as a welder at Polaris for many years, all while continuing to farm the land, growing a variety of crops over the years. He also worked overnight driving sugar beet trucks in Drayton, ND.

He was a devout Catholic man and his faith was a very important part of his life and he regularly attended mass and was an active member at Saint Mary’s Church, Badger. He was always available to lend a helping hand to those in need and volunteered many years helping at the Roseau Area Community Food Shelf. He was a lifelong member of the Greenbush Knights of Columbus.

John’s single vocation changed in his forties, when he began dating Dolores Hoffman-Berger, their friendship began, as children growing up in church together and it deepened after the passing of Dolores’ husband. They married on June 12, 1971 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger and he not only became a husband that day, but a loving Father of 7 and Grandpa of 1.

They moved to John’s family’s land in rural Badger-Greenbush area, built a beautiful home and continued farming and growing their life together. In 1973, they welcomed a new son together, John Jeremy (JJ) IV. Life was hard and busy on the farm and he spent many blessed years working and harvesting the fields, his true passion. He spent many hours outdoors, maintaining their yard & massive garden, and cutting wood but enjoyed the times when he could hunt and fish with family. He was an innovator in the shop always welding and creating many things and he took pride in passing on his knowledge to others. He and a family friend turned a gas powered truck into a wood burning truck. John had a love for music and played the guitar. In his younger years, he played in a band with his friends called “The Any Times”

John and Delores were inseparable and enjoyed going everywhere together including many church retreats. They loved hosting Christmas at the family farm with their ever growing family and looked forward to summer gatherings at Camp Corbett.

John & Delores spent 40 wonderful years on their beloved farm, retirement brought them to Fargo, where they lived for several years. They moved back home in 2017, where they’ve enjoyed their time since.

Johnny (Grandpa) will be remembered for having a heart of gold, mild mannerisms, kind smile and chuckle, and storytelling and speaking much-much about the good old days, with all his beloved family and friends – “By Golly”

John is survived by his loving wife Dolores, his daughter; Dawn (Don) Jernberg, sons; Tim (Patti) Berger, Bryon (Verna) Berger, daughters; Julie (Charlie) Walsh, Jenny Berger and sons; James “Ducer” (Leanne) Berger and John “JJ”. Walsh. 24 grandchildren (1 in heaven), 34 great- grandchildren (2 in heaven) and 1 great-great grandchild on the way.

A public visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 5-7 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger. After a private funeral mass, a public graveside with Military Honors will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com