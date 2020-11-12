Mildred (Ione) Carlson, 86

Mildred “Ione” Carlson passed away at her home in rural Roosevelt, MN on November 9, 2020 at the age of 86.

Ione was born on May 20, 1934 in Lakewood Township in rural Williams, MN to Archie Remillard and Kathreyn (Speth). After graduating from Williams High School, she was married to Robert Johnson at Union Congregational Church in Warroad, MN on May 13, 1952. After his death in 1969, she married Bennie Carlson in 1971.

Ione worked as a restaurant owner, bus driver, the Warroad Care Center and at Rocky Point Resort. She was well-known in northern MN for her jam and jelly. She was active in the Roosevelt community, including a Legion Auxiliary member for over 42 years, cooking at the Williams Senior Center, Christmas Party Volunteer and at Pilgrim Congregational Church. She enjoyed canning, baking, hunting, fishing, game shows, cribbage, the MN Twins, chickens, bowling and her family.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Virginia) Johnson, Roosevelt, Roberta (Arlyn) Stewart, Roosevelt, Randie (Renee) Johnson, Grand Forks, ND, Roselyn (Don) Moyer, Roosevelt, Sybil Arrington, Portsmith, VA, Virginia (Richard) Johnson, Roosevelt, Teresa Carlson, Roosevelt, Sharon (Dusty Fish) Carlson, Roosevelt, Mary Grace Carlson, Thief River Falls and sister, Ethel Mattson.

She is preceded in death by husband, Robert Johnson; husband, Bennie Carlson; her parents; brother, Clarence Remillard; son, Ron Johnson; daughter, Wanda; stepson, Andy Carlson; grandchildren, Ryan Johnson, Charity Lanning and Journie Johnson.

A public visitation, following MN St. Covid Guidelines, will be held for Ione Carlson of Roosevelt on Friday, November 13th from 5-7 PM at Union Congregational Church in Warroad. Private services will be held; with public graveside service at 11:15 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery north of Roosevelt. Memorials to the Warroad Ambulance, Roosevelt American Legion Post 371. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome