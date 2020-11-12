Theodore (Teddy) Shimpa, 75

Theodore (Teddy) Shimpa passed away on November 5, 2020 at Life Care Medical Center at the age of 75. Teddy was born in Roseau on May 15, 1945 to John and Katie (Kaml) Shimpa. He grew up in the Greenbush area with his 3 other brothers Charley, John, and George. In his younger years he lived with his brother John and George on a farm in rural Greenbush. He enjoyed doing chores around the farm, caring for animals, and driving his 3-wheeler around the area. In 2009 Teddy moved to a home in Roseau where he has resided until the day he passed.

Teddy was a simple man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He valued hard work, liked keeping busy and took pride in doing things to help others. Besides working on the farm, Teddy worked at the ODC in Roseau for many years as well as Focus Corp. He also worked at various community employment sites such as Polaris and the Roseau Diner.

Teddy did not really care about working for the money, he found work rewarding just because it gave him the opportunity to be around people and he found joy in making them smile. He had a great sense of humor. He would often flash his fake police badge at others and write them a ticket for things he thought they were doing wrong! He would also hide and try to scare people, he just loved to get a reaction out of others. A real Jokester!

Teddy was also a kind and generous person who cared deeply for his friends and family. A really great friend. He loved to send letters to friends and would give them gifts rather it be something he drew or a just a card to say that he was thinking about them. He was known for checking in repeatedly with his friends and family just to make sure they and their family were doing okay.

Some other of his favorite things to do when he was not working or sending cards or letters was to watch westerns, go out to eat with friends, riding ATV’s and snowmobiles, loved being out in the field running the tractor, and of course to go fishing. He would always look forward to catching the big one! His fun spirit and caring heart will be missed by many. May he be at peace.

He is survived by his nephew Mark (Monica) Shimpa of Greenbush and Niece Marla (Dean) Tucker of Glencoe, MN.

Teddy is preceded in death by his parents Katie and John Jr., 3 brothers Charley, John, and George, sister in law Bernice Shimpa, 2 nephews Kevin and Ronald Shimpa, and his forever faithful friend “Bobo” the dog.

A visitation was held from 5-8PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Collins Funeral Chapel in Greenbush following MN St. Covid-19 guidelines with capacity limits, social distancing and facial coverings.

Interment services were held at 1:00PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Greenbush with Monica Shimpa presiding.

A Remembrance Service will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Thief River Falls Humane Society due to Teddy’s love of animals.

Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.