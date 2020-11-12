Thomas (Tom) Van Fugleberg 67, of Roseau MN, went home to be with Jesus on November 6th, 2020. Tom was born July 22, 1953 in Roseau, MN to Norris and Judith (Sjoberg) Fugleberg. He grew up on the family homestead in Badger and attended Roseau schools. After graduating from high school, Tom attended Association Free Lutheran Bible School where he met the love of his life. Tom and Julie (Dahlgren) were married December 8, 1973 in Fargo, ND and settled in Roseau where they raised their family and lived ever since.

Tom worked at O.K. Machine, managed the Salol Elevator of Roseau for many years, and worked in various departments over a long career at Polaris Industries until his retirement in December 2018. Tom was a very active member of Rose Church and the Gideons Fellowship and served on many church and community boards over the years. He was involved with several ministries, including 5th Quarter youth group and Nite-Lite Christian movies, and was a frequent guest speaker at local churches. In 2019, Tom fulfilled his lifelong dream of traveling to Israel.

Tom was extremely hard-working and was always involved with projects & inventions or helping others. He was a devoted student of the Word of God. He cherished his family and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren, each of whom he had assigned a creative Scandinavian nickname. He had a quick wit and always had a pun at the ready.

Tom will be remembered for his character and integrity, for his devotion to his family, for his servant’s heart, and for his fervent faith in Jesus. He lived his life in hopeful anticipation of the Lord’s imminent return. Tom knew that the only way to salvation and eternity in heaven was through a personal relationship with Jesus and earnestly desired everyone to know and believe as well. He had a way of sharing his strong convictions with humility and kindness and without judgement. He will be so greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 47 years, Julie (Dahlgren), sons and daughters Tami (Kurt) Osweiler, Joel (Ann) Fugleberg, Jean (Peter) Ovbiebo, and Tim (Laura) Fugleberg; grandchildren Evan, Grant, Ruby, Zeke, Ivy, & Simon Osweiler; Aubree, Will, & Lucas Fugleberg; Jolie & Lilyena Ovbiebo; and Joey, Oliver, & Theo Fugleberg; his mother Judith Fugleberg and siblings Vonne (Mike) Coyle, Barbara (Darwin) Olson, James (Linda) Fugleberg, Carol (Dean) Griffith, and David (Deb) Fugleberg; brothers-in-law Michael (Mavis) Dahlgren, David (Marcia) Dahlgren, and Neil (Sharon) Meyer; sister-in-law Mary Regelstad; and many nieces and nephews and their families. He is preceeded in death by his father Norris Fugleberg; father-in-law Lawrence Dahlgren and mother-in-law Sylvia Dahlgren; sister-in-law Donna Meyer and brothers-in-law Tom Johnson and Gary Regelstad.

A public visitation is planned from 5-7 PM on Thursday, November 12th at Rose Free Lutheran Church west of Roseau. A graveside service will be 1:00 pm Friday at Moe-Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Galilee Bible Camp in Lake Bronson, MN. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com