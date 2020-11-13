Greenbush Middle River (Minn.) School Board Proceedings

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING September 21, 2020 7:30 PM School Cafeteria Greenbush, MN 56726 1. Call to Order at 7:30 P.M. 2. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard, Joseph Melby, Kurt Stenberg, Brandona Kuznia, Laurie Stromsodt, Allison Harder ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Principal Sharon Schultz OTHER ATTENDEES: Cheryl Hirst, Arlette Pearson, Mary Anderson, Ryan Bergeron, Brandon Ignaszewski, Mark Stromsodt 3. Listening Session 4. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators 5. Approval of Agenda as presented / Amended 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard to approve the agenda of the September 21, 2020 Regular Board Meeting as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 6. Minutes 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of August 17, 2020. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 7. Business Services 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Brandon Kuznia to approve the payment of bills check #37502 through #37569 for a total of $184,617.69 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated August 5, 2020 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 2. Treasurer’s Report 3. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis). 8. Significant School Events and Communication: 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to accept the following donations to the School District: DK Farms …………………………………………………………….15 picnic tables for teachers to use for outdoor classrooms Border Bank of Greenbush & Middle River…………..School supplies for students in need Lifecare Medical Center ………………………….Personal Protective Equipment (rubber gloves – 8 boxes) to GMR Buildings and Grounds Greenbush Friends of the Library ……………$900.00 to each elementary class to be deposited in Scholastick book order accounts. As a result, each student will receive approximately one free book each month. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 9. Old Business 1. School Elections as a part of the November 3, 2020 General Election a. School Board Elections b. Operating Referendum 10. New Business: 1. Approve Employment of Para Professional A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve Mrs. Aris Rice-Gross as a para professional. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 2. Approve employment of Para Professional A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Brandon Kuznia to approve Ms. Chelanne Kostrzewski as a para professional. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 3. Ratification of Principal / Activities Director employee Agreement The Board Chair and Vice Char met with Mrs. Sharon Schultz (Principal/Activities Director on Septembre 3, 2020 to renew her employment Agreement. Both parties agreed to a 1.5% increase in salary for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. All other terms and conditions of employment remain the same over the previous Agreement. A motion was made by Shane Kilen and seconded by Brandon Kuznia to renew the employment Agreement with Mrs. Sharon Schultz (Principal/Activities Director) as recommended by Board representatives. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 4. Certification of 2020 Pay 2021 Preliminary School Tax Levy A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to certify the 2020 payable 2021 school tax levy for the “MAXIMUM” amount. Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 11. Reports: 1. Superintendent a. Greenbush Middle River School District K-12 enrollment (as of September 17, 2020) b. School District Audit for 2019-2020 c. Border Bank Sponsorship of Greenbush Middle River School District Weekly Radio Program. d. Community Education programming during COVID-19 e. Free School Meals f. Back-to-School during the COVID-19 pandemic 2. Principal / Activities Director Report(s) a. MN State High School League [Special] meeting held on Sept. 21, 2020 and its affect on Fall Sports (Football & Volleyball) seasons. b. Virtual Student Activities c. Change in the traditional MN State High School League (MNHSL) Fee Structure [COVID-19 installment fee(s)] and its impact on GMR d. Fall Sports (Football & Volleyball) practice in accordance with MN State High School League guidelines 12. Adjournment A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to ADJOURN Roll Call Vote: Kilen–Yes, Howard–Yes, Melby–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Stromsodt–Yes, Harder-Yes 13. Communications • On-site School District Audit is Sept. 23 – 25, 2020 • egular October School Board Meeting – October 19, 2020 @ 7:30 pm in GMR School Cafeteria • General Election on November 3, 2020 • VIRTUAL MREA State Conference Nov. 15-19 • State MSBA Conference January 14-15, 2021. As of today’s date the conference will be held at the Mpls. Convention Center, however, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference may be held in a VIRTUAL manner. (November 18, 2020)