Badger (Minn.) School Board Proceedings

Monday, October 12, 2020 7:30 PM Band Choir Music Room (Room 2 being used for COVID-19 social-distance spacing guidelines) 110 Carpenter Ave. Badger, Minnesota 56714 Minutes of Regular Meeting 1. Call to Order at 7:39 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.1.a. Opening Statement by Board Chair (or designee) regarding general process for this remote School Board Meeting during COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic. 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson Attended In-Person: Jim Christianson, Carol Rhen, and Jamie Isane (late) Attended Via Zoom: Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, and Jeramy Swenson 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne 2. Visitors Present Via Zoom: Ryan Bergeron, Striker Hasson, Gretchen Lee, Shane Kilen, and Becky Dahlgren 3. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators 3.1. Schedule COVID Return to Learn Advisory Meeting prior to the first day of Second Quarter for students which is Tuesday, November 10 4. Approval of Agenda 4.1. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Dostal to approve the agenda for the October 12, 2020 Regular School Board Meeting as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. Absent: Jamie Isane No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 5. Minutes 5.1. A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Swenson to approve the minutes of the Special School Board Meeting held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. Absent: Jamie Isane No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 6. Consent Agenda 6.1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Christianson seconded by Member Rhen to approve the payment of bills check #60516 through check #60599 for a total of $91,247.29 as listed. Purchasing Card electronic payments dated October 3, 2020 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. Absent: Jamie Isane No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 7. Communications 7.1. Buildings & Grounds Update by Striker Hasson, Head of Maintenance and Grounds • Disinfecting spray bottles have been put in all classrooms • Our evening custodial Garrett Anhorn will start on Monday, October 19th. Our custodial department will be fully staffed. 7.1.a. Cafeteria table-top safety (sneeze guard) dividers used during lunch periods 7.1.b. Pulverized granite used to reduce run-off crevices on north side of bus garage 7.2. Superintendent 7.2.a. Financial Audit of Badger School District rescheduled to regular Second-Monday November 9 School Board Meeting unless notified otherwise. 7.2.b. CARES Act Funding Streams update – many thanks to Business Manager Shena Brandt 7.2.c. Safety Committee met at 6:30pm today October 12 to review the summer Mock-OSHA inspection list as well as the recent Fire Marshal Inspection list – summaries will be provided at November School Board meeting. 7.2.d. Special Election Task Timeline 7.2.e. Statutory and Recommended Policy Changes – MSBA Information 7.2.f. Training of Front Desk Substitute(s) – need to explore rate of pay 7.2.g. Vacancies Remaining: Two Special Education Paraprofessionals: 1 Elementary and 1 Secondary 7.2.h. No bids received – recommend re-advertising for Snow Removal Bids – please see agenda item 9.2. The City of Badger is purchasing equipment. 7.2.i. Recommend second reading and adoption of Revised Title IX Policy #522 Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process as presented/amended. The first reading was at the August 18, 2020 Special School Board Meeting – Agenda Item 9.1 7.2.j. Superintendent Evaluation materials per request 7.2.k. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report. 7.3. Dean of Students 7.3.a. Enrollment as of Friday, October 9, 2020 7.3.b. National Custodial Workers’ Recognition Day – Friday, October 2nd 7.3.c. Parent-Teacher Conferences 1:30pm to 7:30 pm were held on Thursday, October 8th, early out day, students dismissed at 12:30 pm. 7.3.c.a. National Fire Prevention Week – October 4-10. Different learning activities plus some grade levels will complete activities with our Badger Fire Department this month. 7.3.d. Flu Shot Clinic was held Friday, October 9th 7.3.e. Spectator Guidelines for Indoor and Outdoor MSHSL Events 7.3.f. No School for Students October 15-16 (MEA) No School for Students November 9 (In-Service Day) 8. Reports 8.1. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Christianson to accept Cash Report through September 30, 2020 subject to audit. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 8.2. Acceptance of Donations to the School: A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Hauger to accept the following donation(s). Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 8.3. Accept First Quarter Budget Report: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Swenson to accept First Quarter Budget Report subject to audit Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 9. Proposed Resolutions 9.1. Revised Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Swenson to approve the second reading and adoption of the Policy #522 Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process as presented/amended. The first reading was at the August 18, 2020 Special School Board Meeting (agenda item 6.5). Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. _____________________ _______________________

No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 9.2. A motion was made by Member Christianson, seconded by Member Dostal to approve advertising (re-advertising) for Snow Removal Bids. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. Distance learning issues were discussed. What can be done to alleviate load for teachers and staff and to balance work load. There may be a work session to discuss what needs to be done and how the board can assist. An in-service day can be scheduled to work on distance learning. 10. Adjourn A motion was made by Member Christianson, second by Member Swenson to adjourn the meeting at 8:43 P.M. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting- November 9, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in the Music Room. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson Minutes of Special Meeting Monday, October 26, 2020 1. Call to Order at 7:42 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.1.a. Opening Statement by Board Chair (or designee) regarding general process for this remote School Board Meeting during COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic. 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson Absent: Jim Christianson Attended Via Zoom: Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke 2. Visitors Present Via Zoom: Ryan Bergeron, Daniel Carpenter, Becky Dahlgren, Shannon Dostal, Lisa Erickson, Sarah Johnson, Sherri Kukowski, Gretchen Lee, and Janice Mostofi 3. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators 4. Approval of Agenda 4.1. A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Rhen to approve the agenda for the October 26, 2020 Special School Board Meeting as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 5. Communications 5.1. Superintendent 5.1.a. Impact of Coronavirus Isolation and Quarantine Update at Badger Community School. 5.1.b. Distance Learner Support Time and Employee Support Time Early Out Fridays. Please see Agenda Item 7.1 5.1.c. Set Special School Board Meeting on Friday, November 13th to Canvass Badger School District Election Results. Please see Agenda Item 7.2 5.1.d. Snow Removal Bid Received Friday, October 23, 2020. Please see Agenda Item 7.3 5.1.e. If Agenda Item 7.3 is accepted and approved, then a resolution will need to be adopted to comply with the provisions within Minnesota Statute 471.87-89 setting out the essential facts and determining that the contract price/hourly rate of services is as low or lower than the price/hourly rate of services at which services could be obtained elsewhere. Please see Agenda Item 7.4 5.1.f. Staffing and filling vacancies update 6. Reports 7. Proposed Resolutions 7.1. Friday Early Outs for Distance Learner Support Time and Employee Support Time: A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Rhen to approve Friday Early Outs beginning October 30th to January 8th as presented/amended. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 7.2. Schedule Special School Board Meeting to Canvass Election Results: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Dostal to approve a Special School Board Meeting to held at 1:30 p.m. (time) on Friday, November 13, 2020 to canvass school district election votes. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 7.3. Snow Removal Bid: A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Rhen to accept and approve the bid for Snow Removal Services bid received from Ridge Sales/Hauger Farms at the hourly rates presented. Tractor with snow blower and operator $105/Hour Trucks with operators $90/Hour Pickup with blade/operator $70/Hour Smaller tractor with snow pusher and box blade and operator $65/Hour Yes-Roll Call Vote: Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. Abstained-Curt Hauger No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 7.4. Resolution Adopting Affidavit: A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Rhen to adopt the resolution to comply MN Statute 471.87-89 that Ridge Sales/Hauger Farms (owner/operator Curt Hauger) hourly rate of services is as low as, or lower than, the price/hourly rate of services which can be obtained elsewhere. Please see attached affidavit. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. Abstained-Curt Hauger No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a yes vote. 8. Adjourn A motion was made by Member Hauger, second by Member Dostal to adjourn the meeting at 8:44 P.M. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Jamie Isane, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting- November 9, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in the Music Room. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (November 18, 2020)