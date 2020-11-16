Clazina “Sene” Van Eps, 90

Clazina “Sene” Van Eps, age 90 of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Grand Forks, surrounded by family.

Clazina Van Eps was born on December 10, 1929 the daughter of Nickolas and Catharina (Noorloos) Ver Steeg. Clazina grew up in Hancock, MN and worked on the family farm. On October 12, 1950 she was united in marriage to Walter Van Eps in Hancock, MN. They moved to Morris, MN, Crookston, MN, Grand Forks, ND, and eventually to East Grand Forks, MN where she worked at Chaffin’s, Norby’s Department Store and American Crystal Sugar Co. She was also a member of the Sweet Adeline’s Singing Group, and Euterpe music club of East Grand Forks.

Family members who survive Sene include her children, James (Clarissa) Van Eps of Grand Forks, ND, Robert (Peggy) Van Eps of Cyrus, MN, Suzanne (Richard) Smith of Morris, MN, Kenneth (Rachel) Van Eps and Delray Van Eps both of East Grand Forks, MN, and LaRae (Curt) Foerster of Grand Forks, ND; 22 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jennie Van Eps of Monticello, MN, Adrianna (Frank) Leyendekker of Visalia, CA, Nellie Te Velde of Lyndon, WA, Katheleen Brower of Willmar, MN, Elsie Te Velde of Lyndon, WA, Gloria (Arvin) Pater of Holland, MN and Beverly (Ken) Veltkamp of Sioux Falls, SD; and brother, Curtis (Harriet) Ver Steeg of New Holland, SD.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; great-grandson, Declan Leehan; sister, Johanna Wassenaar and brothers Garrit and Nickolas Ver Steeg.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Redeeming Love Community Church, 714 6th St. SE, East Grand Forks, MN. Mask and Social Distancing will be required.

Visitation: One Hour Prior to Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Redeeming Love Community Church

Interment: Memorial Park South Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN