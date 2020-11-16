Gloria Margaret Thompson, 98

Gloria Margaret Thompson was born on December 19, 1921, in Lincoln Township of Marshall county to parents Ole and Kristina (Bolin) Thompson. She grew up on the family farm and attended school in Strandquist, graduating as the Salutatorian of her class in 1939. After graduation she attended the Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, beginning her nursing career in Hallock. On November 6, 1945, she was united in marriage to Daniel Renstrom at the Mayo Memorial Chapel in Rochester and they settled on a farm in Strandquist where Gloria was a typical farm wife- helping with farm chores, raising a growing family, and working part-time at the Karlstad Hospital. In 1958 the family moved to Karlstad where Gloria continued her career as the long-time night nurse until her retirement. In 2006 Danny and Gloria moved to the Oakwood Homes apartments and Gloria continued to make her home there after Danny’s death in 2009. She entered the Karlstad Nursing Home in 2018 where she died peacefully on November 14, 2020, at the age of 98 years, 10 months, and 26 days. Gloria was a multi-talented multi-tasker. She was an excellent seamstress making many of her children’s clothes when they were younger including prom outfits and wedding dresses. She enjoyed embroidery and crewel work and her works are in the homes of her children and grandchildren today. She was an excellent cook and always had coffee and “something to go with it” for family and friends that stopped by. She was an active member of the Bethesda Lutheran Church serving as the church treasurer for many years. She especially enjoyed quilting with her WELCA friends. Gloria is survived by five daughters: Ellen and husband Allan Frei of Karlstad; Margaret and husband Rolland Deschene of Argyle; Jane and husband Richard Schmink of Genoa, Illinois; Lynn Grahn of Thief River Falls; and Roberta and husband Jeffrey Nyquist of Nisswa; daughter-in-law Barbara and husband Terry Visness of Drayton, North Dakota; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Avis Andreason of Montana; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Sr., two sons Daniel Jr. and Peter, son-in-law Denal Grahn and her siblings and their spouses: Mary and Leo Renstrom, Peter and Pearl Thompson, Isaac and Betsy Thompson, Elsie and Edwin Lefrooth. Ernest and Julia Thompson (Kittelson), Myrtle and Lawrence Sands (Vagle), Hazel and Morris Anderson, Geneva and Willard Nordin, George Walter Thompson, Vernon Thompson, and Bertha and Dorothy in childhood. She was the last surviving member of her family-blest be her memory. A private family Funeral service will be held at 10:30AM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Bethesda Cemetery in Strandquist. Interment services will be held at Bethesda Cemetery in the spring. Collins Funeral Home