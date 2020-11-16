Greenbush Middle River (Minn.) School Proceedings

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING October 19, 2020 7:30 PM School Cafeteria – 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726) 1. Call to Order at 7:34 P.M. 2. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Laurie Stromsodt, Kurt Stenberg, Allison Harder, Carrie Jo Howard, Brandon Kuznia, Joe Melby ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Principal Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg OTHER ATTENDEES: Cooky Kujava, Jina Lund, Jeremy Swenson, Carol Novacek, Laura Dahl, Kevin Ricke, Arlette Pearson, Mark Stromsodt, Brittany Burkel, Kelsey Grinsteiner, Brandon Ignaszewski, Mary Anderson, Morgan Ness, Cheryl Hirst, Ryan Bergeron, Tina Taus 3. Listening Session 4. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators 5. Approval of Agenda 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Allison Harderto approve the agenda of the October 19, 2020 Regular Board Meeting as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Stromsodt-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Harder-Yes, Howard-Yes, Kuznia-Yes, Melby unable to hear (Meeting via zoom) so not able to vote. 6. Minutes 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Laurie Stromsodr to approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of September 21, 2020. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Stromsodt-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Harder-Yes, Howard-Yes, Kuznia-Yes, Melby unable to hear (Meeting via zoom) so not able to vote. 7. Business Services 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the payment of bills check #37570 through #37631 for a total of $105,328.57 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated September 8, 2020 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Stromsodt-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Harder-Yes, Howard-Yes, Kuznia-Yes, Melby-Yes 2. Treasurer’s Report 3. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis). 8. Significant School Events and Communication: 1. Board recognition of donated items/services and acceptance of donations to the School Bayer Fund donated funds to First Robotics……………………………..$2,500.00 LifeCare Medical Center donated Face Masks for all staff A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard and seconded by Allison Harder to accept the afore-mentioned donations to the School District. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Stromsodt-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Harder-Yes, Howard-Yes, Kuznia-Yes, Melby-Yes 9. Old Business 1. School Elections a. School Board Election b. Special School Election to Revoke and Replace school district operating referendum c. Schedule Special School Board Meeting to Canvass Ballots from November 3, 2020 General Election A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Joe Melby to move the Regular Meeting to November 9th, 2020 and canvas election results at that time. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Stromsodt-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Harder-Yes, Howard-Yes, Kuznia-Yes, Melby-Yes 2. Roseau County COVID-19 Case Rate and its impact on instructional delivery A motion was made by Shane Kilen to begin “early-out” on Fridays (following lunch time) to give teachers and staff support time. This will be re-evaluated at the November 9th, 2020 meeting. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Stromsodt-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Harder-Yes, Howard-Yes, Kuznia-Yes, Melby-Yes 10. New Business: 1. Greenbush Middle River School District Seniority and Teacher Certification List A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard and seconded by Laurie Stromsodt ro approve the 2020-2021 Teacher Seniority list as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Stromsodt-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Harder-Yes, Howard-Yes, Kuznia-Yes, Melby-Yes 2. Athetic Director Report and Proposal for handling Admission to Fall Athletic Events A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Laurie Stromsodt to not have season pass sales and waive admission costs at all activities for the 20/21 school year. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Stromsodt-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Harder-Yes, Howard-Yes, Kuznia-Yes, Melby-Yes 11. Reports: 1. Superintendent a. Greenbush Middle River School District K-12 enrollment (as of October 1, 2020) 2. Principal a. Fall Activities What we know about Winter Activities (to-date) b. Halloween c. Homecoming d. Veterans Day program 12. Adjournment A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to adjourn. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Stromsodt-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Harder-Yes, Howard-Yes, Kuznia-Yes, Melby-Yes 13. Communications • November 3, 2020 School Election(s) • VIRTUAL MREA Stare Conference Nov 15-19 • Regular November School Board Meeting – November 9 @ 7:30 pm in GMR School Cafeteria • State MSBA Conference January 14-15, 2021. As of today’s date the conference will be held at the Mpls. Convention Center, however, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic, the conferennce may be held in a VIRTUAL manner. GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 WORK SESSION October 19, 2020 6:30 PM School Cafeteria – 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726) 1. Call to Order at 6:35 P.M. 2. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt, Allison Harder ADMINISTRARION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Principal Sharon Schultz OTHER ATTENDEES: Tom Kujava, Krystal Sorenson, Mark Stromsodt, Mara Gust, Ryan Bergeron, Anita Loken, Heidi Pulk, Kelsey Grinsteinder, Brittany Burkel, Cooky Kujava, Jina Foss, Christine Foss, Mary Anderson, Arlette Pearson, Brenda Sather, Lynsey Dvergsten 3. Public Information Meeting 1. Superintendent Presentation on November 3, 2020 General Election: Special Ballot Question School Operating Referendum 4. Adjournment A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to Adjourn. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Stenberg-Yes, Laurie Stromsodt-Yes, Allison Harder-Yes, Carrie Jo Howard-Yes (November 18, 2020)