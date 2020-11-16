Roseau County (Minn.) Board Proceedings

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE OCTOBER 27, 2020 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Roger Falk. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Kristy Kjos, Daryle Dahl, Sue Grafstrom, Steve Gust, Liz Lund, Pam Shaw, Dennis Johnson, and Tracy Halstensgard. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Commissioner Wicklund requested the addition of a discussion on County Road 7 added to Highway Department Reports. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Commissioner Horner stated that he will present information on behalf of landowner Chad Bakke, who was unable to attend today’s Board meeting, as a part of the road vacation discussion which is on today’s meeting Agenda. Commissioner Swanson reminded the Board that the AMC Fall District 3 Meeting will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, 9:00 a.m., via Zoom in Courtroom 1. Coordinator Pelowski requested direction from the Board for rescheduling the Operations Committee Meeting/County Board Work Session scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020, which is Election Day. Board consensus was to reschedule the meeting to 8:30 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020. Auditor/Recorder Monsrud requested dedicating the Board Room for election business beginning this afternoon through November 4, 2020, in order to limit the amount of public traffic in the South wing of the Courthouse due to COVID-19. Coordinator Pelowski noted that the County Engineer recruitment discussion will include the potential sharing of the position with Kittson County, as a conference call with Kittson County representatives has been scheduled for today at 10:30 a.m. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $995,659.91 DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS Tracy Halstensgard, Roseau River Watershed District – Update Ms. Halstensgard met with the Board to provide an update on the following Watershed District projects: Roseau Lake; Whitney Lake; Drainage Systems Improvements; Roseau River Restoration; Beltrami Island State Forest Area; Hay Creek Sub-Watershed; Peatland Restoration in Lost River State Forest; and, the Roseau River Water Trail. There was no Board action taken. CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the October 13, 2020, Regular Board Proceedings; approved the Rural Health Network Development Grant Application; and, approved the 2020 General Election Canvassing Board meeting for 9:00 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, in the Courthouse Board Room. DEPARTMENT REPORTS Attorney Road Vacation Discussion Attorney Kjos led a discussion with the Board, and landowner Dennis Johnson, concerning the possible road vacation of a portion of Old Trunk Hwy 11, which is located west of Roseau and runs adjacent to properties owned by Dennis Johnson and Chad Bakke. Assistant Highway Engineer Dahl explained that Mr. Johnson and Mr. Bakke are requesting that the County repair the road, then officially vacate the road; thereby, the previously designated public road would become a private driveway for the two landowners. Following a lengthy discussion, Attorney Kjos requested the Board set a Public Hearing to allow for public input concerning the possible road vacation. The Board approved scheduling a Public Hearing for 9:00 a.m., November 24, 2020. Highway Final Payment – R & Q Contracting Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of final payment to R & Q Contracting, in the amount of $85,400.00, for work completed on County Ditch 10, Packet 1 Repair Project. The Board approved the final payment to R & Q Contracting. Final Payment – R & Q Contracting Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of final payment to R & Q Contracting, in the amount of $39,820.00, for work completed on County Ditch 20, Packet 3 Repair Project. The Board approved the final payment to R & Q Contracting. Final Payment – Simmons Contracting, LLC Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of final payment to Simmons Contracting, LLC, in the amount of $11,652.00, for work completed on County Ditch 21, Lat. 2 Repair Project. The Board approved the final payment to Simmons Contracting, LLC. Final Payment – Simmons Contracting, LLC Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of final payment to Simmons Contracting, LLC, in the amount of $36,620.00, for work completed on County Ditch 5 and State Ditch 91, Lat. 2 and 4, Packet 8 Repair Project. The Board approved the final payment to Simmons Contracting, LLC. Municipal Construction Fund Transfer Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of a Resolution authorizing the transfer of the accumulated Municipal Construction Fund balance into the Regular Construction Fund. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2020-10-06 WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute 162.08, Subd.4 (d), provides that accumulated balances in excess of two years of municipal account apportionments may be spent on projects located outside of municipalities under 5,000 population when approved solely by Resolution of the County Board; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Commissioner of Transportation transfer $450,000.00 into the Regular Construction Account. County Road 7 – Discussion Commissioner Wicklund discussed property owners cleaning their own ditches when there may not be an outlet for the water; the cleaning may affect the adjacent road right of way; and, may result in excessive sediment loading into the ditch system. Assistant Engineer Dahl stated that the County could require a permit to clean ditches, and the permit could require that certain conditions be met, (ie. a requirement to reseed the ditch). Board consensus was to continue this discussion at the next Highway Committee Meeting. Sheriff Dispatch/Correctional Officer Hire(s) Sheriff Gust stated that the State Department of Corrections is requiring the County to hire 4 additional Dispatch/Correctional Officers; they had many excellent applicants; they interviewed 15 of the applicants; and, he is requesting Board approval of the following Regular Part-time Dispatch/Correctional Officer hires all at a Grade 5, Step A paygrade: Carter Pelland, effective November 2, 2020; Susan Benike, effective November 2, 2020; Melinda Loken, effective November 4, 2020; Steven Searle, effective November 2, 2020. Following discussion, the Board approved the hires as recommended. Job Status Change(s) Sheriff Gust requested Board approval to change the job status for Mitchell Wilmer from Temporary Part-time to Regular Part-time, effective October 31, 2020; and, to change the job status for Kristy Friesner from Temporary Part-time to Regular Full-time, effective November 1, 2020. Following discussion, the Board approved the job status changes as presented. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS Letter of Support – Roseau River Trail Project The City of Roseau is submitting a Transportation Alternatives Grant Application to partially fund a pedestrian bridge, which would be located at the “old dam site” in Roseau. Coordinator Pelowski presented a request for Board support and sponsorship of the Project, as well as the administration of the grant funding, if applicable. Following discussion, the Board approved the Letter of Support. COVID-19 Pandemic – Update Emergency Manager Grafstrom provided a brief County update, stating that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the County currently stands at 300. Electrostatic sprayers were ordered and have arrived for the Roseau Fire Department and LifeCare EMS. The Board requested ordering sprayers for the County Highway, Sheriff, and Building Maintenance departments. A Crisis Communication Team has been formed and will be initiating a media campaign in an attempt to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic. Coordinator Pelowski provided an update on the CARES Act Funding Program, and requested Board approval of a revised Temporary Employee Policy to reinstate an “on-call” option, which was included in the original Policy adopted by the Board. Following review of the Policy, the Board approved the revised Policy. In addition, due to the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the County, the Board discussed the option to hold all County meetings in-person and virtually. Following discussion, the Board approved to provide an option to hold all County meetings in-person and virtually, effective immediately. Highway Engineer Recruitment The Board held a conference call with Kittson County representatives to discuss the possibility of sharing a Highway Engineer. Both Counties are interested in creating a shared position, and the discussion will be ongoing. Commissioner Committee Reports (October 13, 2020 – October 27, 2020) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Two Rivers Watershed 1W1P; Social Services Board; Joint Ditch Committee. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Lake Township Board; Social Services Board; Joint Ditch Committee; Warroad City Council. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Jadis Township Board; Northwest Emergency Communications Board; Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative; Emergency Management COVID Stakeholders; Roseau School Board; Social Services Board; CARES Act Committee; Roseau Community Meeting; Northwest Emergency Communications Board Grants Workgroup; Statewide Emergency Communications Board Regional Leadership Meeting; Team EPIC Virtual Fall Conference; COVID Crisis Communications. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; Joint Ditch Committee. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Land of the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging Committee; Quin County Community Health Advisory Board; CARES Act Committee. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 11:40 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (November 18, 2020)