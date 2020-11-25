Tri-County makes decision on learning plans after Thanksgiving break

Prior to the Thanksgiving break, the Tri-County School decided to have no school from Monday, November 23 to November 25 due to staffing shortages and many quarantined individuals, according to its school website. November 26 and 27 were already planned as a holiday break days. So, what did Tri-County plan to do after the break?

As notified in an instant alert to Tri-County families on November 24, the Tri-County School Decision Team decided that on November 30 the school will restart with in-person learning for grades PreK-3 from Monday through Thursday and have distance learning for grades 4-12. Fourth to twelfth grade students will have online Zoom lessons daily with their classroom teachers. All students will do distance learning on Fridays.

To provide consistency, due to current COVID situation and forecasted surge over the next few weeks, the Decision Team decided to have the school remain with this learning model through Christmas. The team will revaluate the information at that time and let school families know of the decision.

Any families with students who will be doing distance learning may sign up for meals by filling out the Google form on the Tri-County School webpage under the Back to School 2020 Tab. Families who signed up for meals this week will not have to sign up again. Information about meal pickups and deliveries are included in the Google form.

For the complete story, including discussion about this topic from Tri-County School Board members prior to the Decision Team making this decision, read an upcoming issue of the North Star News in print or online.