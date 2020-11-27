Douglas Edmore Wiskow, 94

Douglas Edmore Wiskow passed away on November 21, 2020 in Roseau, MN at the age of 94. Doug was born August 28, 1926 in Strathcona, MN to Dewey and Edna (Pederson) Wiskow. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran Faith. He attended country school through 8th grade. In 1945 Doug enlisted in the US Army. He served in the Philippines and Guam as a military policeman during World War II, receiving the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation Medal-Japan, and High Merit and Honor, among other distinctions. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

After his discharge from the Army Doug spent a few years working on ranches in Montana and potato fields in North Dakota. On October 15, 1950 Doug married Clarice Hams in Warroad, MN and they made their home in the Warroad area. They had three children; Cheryl, Lori and Kevin. He worked in the woods and farmed for many years. Doug and Clarice owned their own farm near Warroad from the time they were married until 1966 at which time he went to work for the Minnesota Department of Transportation where he was a heavy equipment operator. In 1987 he received the MN DOT Employee of the Year. He retired in 1989.

Doug was a member of First United Lutheran Church in Roseau – he was one of the founding members. He was also a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was a member of a bowling league and liked to dance.

Doug loved anything to do with the outdoors. The family spent many years camping. He loved gardening and was an avid hunter. He liked fishing. He loved playing with his grandkids.

Doug was a very loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He loved his church and had strong faith. He felt blessed by God for everything in his life. He never complained about anything. He appreciated all the doctors and nurses who cared for him over the years. He had a great personality and a great smile. Everyone loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Clarice; children Cheryl (Clint) Gross, Lori (Greg) Lasneski, Kevin (Robyn) Wiskow; grandchildren Chad (Summer) Hanson, Christy (Tyler) Hovda, Cassie Hanson, Keri (Ted) Stewart, Jill (Alex) Hetteen, Sara (Andy) Hoy, Michele (Shannon) Grove; step-grandchildren Gary Gross and Larry Gross; 18 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings Arnold (Eunice) Wiskow, Elvina Shimpa, Lorraine (Robert) Kvien, Loretta (Wally) Walz; sisters-in-law Olive Wiskow and Arla Wiskow.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Bruce Wiskow; siblings Floyd Wiskow, Luella Jackson, Mailen Wiskow, Eugene Wiskow and two infant brothers Ole and Orville.

Funeral services, following MN ST. Covid Guidelines for capacity limits, social distancing and face coverings, for Doug Wiskow of Roseau will be held on Friday, November 27th at 11 AM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Visitation will be one hour prior. Military Honors by the Roseau Memorial Honor Guard. Interment at the Hope Cemetery in Roseau. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com