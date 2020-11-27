Irene R. Weaver, 86

Irene passed away peacefully of an abdominal aortic aneurysm, November 9, 2020 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Her family was able to shower her with love through visits and many phone calls.

Irene Rosalia McFarlane was born to Charles Alexander McFarlane and Constance Augusta Dolney on April 25, 1934 in Strathcona, Minnesota. Irene grew up a farm girl, attending school through high school in Greenbush, Minnesota.

Irene married Lewis Darrell Weaver on May 20, 1955 in Barstow, California where they lived the rest of their years together. They had four children, Melody (Chris Shaw) Weaver of Pocatello, Idaho, Penny (Paul) Valdez of Los Lunas, New Mexico, Brett (Renee) Weaver of Doyle, California, and Connie (Scott) Pavlakis of Bluffdale, Utah. Irene remained in the home they built and raised their children, for 60 years before moving to Utah to be closer to family.

Irene left Minnesota shortly after graduating high school. Heading west to further her education, she quickly landed in California where she found a job with the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway. This job led her to Barstow and her 42-year career with ATSF. Many of those years were spent working the graveyard shift. Her job allowed her to provide many of life’s extras for her kids while growing up, for which they will be forever grateful.

Irene loved to reminisce about her younger years when spending time with her adult children. She often spoke of family and old classmates fondly. One of her favorite stories to talk about was when she was about 10 years old and her dad would take her out in his truck to go shooting. They would hunt rabbits and he would let her drive while he shot a bit, then they would trade places.

Irene had a wonderful talent of creating things through her needlework. Crocheting was by far her craft of choice. She made beautiful afghans, sweaters, bed dolls, beanies for cancer patients, and more – from yarn to thread, she made it! One of the favorites was the personalized Christmas stockings she crocheted for every one of her children and their spouses, her grandchildren and their spouses, and even some of her great grandchildren.

She loved to take you out to dinner when you visited her. Mostly to Sizzler for steak, but once, with her husband out of town, and her son visiting, she asked if he would like steak for dinner. When he said yes, she replied, “You drive”. She proceeded to direct him all the way to Nevada – Whiskey Pete’s to be exact, where they enjoyed their steak dinner and an overnight stay! She wasn’t much for cooking, but she made a great Yankee Pot Roast and Liver & Onions! And we can’t forget she always enjoyed a nice glass of wine with her dinner.

Though she never thought of herself as a “people person”, she helped run bingo for her local Parish. Later in life she loved going to play Bingo as a senior and even more when family came to town and she could show them off. Though she was a stern mother, she often bragged about her family and especially enjoyed a good joke – or a bad one, from the men in her family. Many more special times will live on in the hearts and memories of her family.

Irene is survived by her four children, 10 Grandchildren; Scott Sackett, Kristi (Caleb) Harper, Janay Weaver, Paul Lewis Valdez, Holly (Jon) Haber, Amber (McKade) Christensen, Simon (Kim) Valdez, Irene (Patrick) Riggs, Sawyer French, and Dillon French, 13 Great Grandchildren, her sister BeauMondie Starren, sisters in law Mary (Lou) Pond, Mary Jean (Jim) Weaver, Sue (Richard) Mayes, close cousin Larry (Brenda) Dolney, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lewis D. Weaver, six bothers in law and two sisters in law.

We wish to thank the staff at Cedarwood at Sandy for a wonderful place for independent seniors, and for joining Irene’s extended family for the last few years. Thank you to the wonderful staff of IMC for the comfort and care provided for Irene’s last few days.

A brief graveside service will be held 1:30 P.M. December 4, 2020 at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California.

In lieu of flowers, please request a mass in her honor through your local Catholic Church. Memories or messages for the family may be left at www.broomheadfuneralhome.com