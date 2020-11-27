Roseau County (Minn.) Board Proceedings/November 10, 2020

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE NOVEMBER 10, 2020 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Roger Falk. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners presentwere Roger Falk, John Horner, and Russell Walker, while Jack Swanson and Daryl Wicklund attended through ZOOM. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, and Joleen Kezar, and others attending through ZOOM were Kristy Kjos, Daryle Dahl, Sue Grafstrom, Diane Gregerson, Liz Lund, Pam Shaw, Mike Flaagen, Amy Carlson, Tara Halvorson, Torin McCormick, and Tracy Halstensgard. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Commissioner Walker requested the addition of a Letter of Support to the Roseau River Watershed Board for the Roseau Lake Project to County Board Items. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Coordinator Pelowski requested direction from the Board regarding the December 1, 2020 Board meeting schedule. Board consensus was toproceed with the original schedule, as follows: Operations Committee Meeting/County Board Work Session – 2:30 p.m., Highway Committee Meeting – 4:00 p.m.; and the Regular Board meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m., with the required Budget meeting (ie. “Truth-in-Taxation”) to be held at 6:00 p.m. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $444,275.59 CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the October 27, 2020, Regular Board Proceedings; approved renewing the Joint Powers Agreement with the Northwest Workforce Service Area through June 30, 2022; and accepted a $300.00 donation from the American Legion Auxiliary for the betterment and support of our local Veterans and their families in their time of need. DEPARTMENT REPORTS Emergency Management Northwest Community Action – Revised Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Emergency Manager Grafstrom requested Board approval of a revised MOU with Northwest Community Action regarding the COVID-19 Emergency Housing Contract. Following discussion, the Board approved the revised MOU.Highway Final Payment – Knife River Materials Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of final payment to Knife River Materials, in the amount of $261,316.44, for Grading and Bit Surfacing Project, S.A.P. 068-609-019, CSAH #9. The Board approved the final payment to Knife River Materials. Final Payment – Halverson Sand & Gravel Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of final payment to Halverson Sand & Gravel, in the amount of $2,254.50, for 2019 Fall Flood Project, CP 107. The Board approved the final payment to Halverson Sand & Gravel. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS COVID-19 Pandemic – Update Emergency Manager Grafstrom provided a brief County update, stating that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the County has hit recordnumbers, as there are currently 580 positive cases; LifeCare has ramped up their contract tracing efforts; the Warroad and Greenbush schools have switched to distance learning due to staffing shortage issues; and, Jan Malcolm, Commissioner of Health (MDH), sent a letter to local officials requesting their help in reducing community spread by encouraging compliance with MDH guidelines and increasing communication initiatives within their communities. Coordinator Pelowski provided an update on the CARES Act Funding Program. CARES funding must be allocated by December 1, 2020, or returned to the State of MN, and the final MN Management & Budget report is due December 9, 2020. The Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center sent an updated request for CARES funding. Roseau County paid $5,887.88 for the first round of funding, and they are now requesting an additional $15,807.61. The Board will discuss this request at the November 17, 2020, Social Services Board Meeting. County Facility Access Coordinator Pelowski presented options available to minimize exposure to COVID-19 by County Staff and the general public, which werediscussed at a recent Department Heads meeting. Following discussion, the Board approved allowing public access to County facilities by appointment only, effective November 17, 2020. Letter of Support – Roseau Lake Project Commissioner Walker requested Board consideration of a Letter of Support to the Roseau River Watershed Board concerning the proposed Roseau Lake Project. Following discussion, the Board approved a Letter of Support for the Project. Commissioner Committee Reports (October 27, 2020 – November 10, 2020) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Lake of the Woods County Meeting; Roseau River Watershed Board. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Warroad City Council; Emergency Management COVID Stakeholders; Roseau River Watershed Board. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Roseau Economic Development Authority; Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) District 3 Meeting; AMC Braver Angels Meeting(s); Emergency Management COVID Stakeholders; Roseau City Council; Community Justice Coordinating Committee; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; AMC Policy Coordinating Committee. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Roseau River Watershed Board; Lake of the Woods County Meeting. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Roseau River Watershed Board; Quin County Community Health Advisory Board. Unfinished Business Commissioner Swanson will invite newly elected Minnesota State Representative John Burkel to the November 24, 2020, County Board Meeting. Coordinator Pelowski noted that Randy Prachar, MnDNR, would like to schedule a time to meet with the Board to provide an update on a numberof projects. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 9:25 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled forTuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (December 2, 2020)