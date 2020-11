Marilyn L. Hagen, 90

Marilyn L. Hagen, age 90 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home.

Marilyn Lorraine Hagen was born on September 6, 1930 in Fargo, ND, the daughter of James H. and Thelma (Larsen) Pender. Marilyn graduated from Central High School in Grand Forks, ND. On November 14, 1948 she was united in marriage to Vernon G. Hagen in East Grand Forks, MN. She owned and operated Hagens Arena in rural East Grand Forks. Marilyn also taught Equestrian Riding Lessons and was also a licensed Horse show Judge. She was named the Horse Woman of the Year from the Red River Valley Winter Shows in 1972 and also was a board member of the Red River Valley Winter Shows in Crookston, MN. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Family members who survive Marilyn include her children, Gloria (Gary Bridgeford) Hagen of Grand Forks, ND, Cynthia Hagen of Mesa, AZ, Mark Hagen of East Grand Forks, MN and Melanie (Todd) Mack of East Grand Forks, MN; 6 grandchildren, Julie Mecham, John Mecham, DelaRae Hammergren, Michael Hagen, Casey Mack and Cale Mack; 3 great-grandchildren, Brenner Nelson, Wesley Bridgeford and Brook Mecham; brother, James H. Pender Jr. of Grand Forks, ND.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon Hagen on May 23, 1997; sister, Rosalie Garvin; son-in-law, Gordy Hangsleben and a grandson Cory Mack.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Funeral Service on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

