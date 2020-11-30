Darryl Younggren, 59

Darryl Younggren, a lifelong Hallock area farmer, passed away on Friday, November 20 at home surrounded by family. Darryl was born to Larry and Rose (Layhon) Younggren on August 1, 1961 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He graduated from Hallock High School in 1979 and attended NDSU before coming home to farm with his father, uncle, and brother. Darryl was well known for his work ethic and dedication to the family farm. After work he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and competing in hockey, golf, and curling. His teammates and opposition remember him as one of the toughest competitors around but always great fun to play with. He competed in high school hockey and golf and was named rookie of the year in his first season with the Hallock Bruins hockey team. His greatest sports successes came in curling, for which he was well known throughout the region. He competed twice at the US mixed national tournament as a skip, once representing Minnesota and once representing North Dakota. His North Dakota team placed third in the nation in 2002. Darryl also enjoyed volunteering his time in various local organizations; he served as a youth and varsity hockey coach, on the Hallock Coop Elevator board, and was a past president of both the Hallock Eagles Club and the Hallock Curling Club. He was proudest of the time he spent on the Hallock Volunteer Fire Department where he served for 20 years, several of those as lieutenant. Darryl is survived by his two sons, Corey (Amanda) Younggren of Hallock and Connor Younggren of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; one grandson, Lawrence, of Hallock; brother and lifelong business partner Dan (Diane) Younggren, and sister Diane Younggren both of Hallock; Niece Kailey of Moorhead, Minnesota and Nephew Blair of Hallock; and countless cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Rose Younggren of Hallock. Family members and close friends will celebrate Darryl’s life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, Hallock. Interment will be Greenwood Cemetery, Hallock. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Marge Landwehr, presiding; Kristi Morrison, organist. The service will be carried on the First Presbyterian Church Facebook page. Memorials are preferred to the Hallock Curling Club.