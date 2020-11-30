MaryAnn Agnes Schmiedeberg, 73, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. MaryAnn was born May 14, 1947 in Hallock, MN. She was the daughter of Steven and Helen (Potrament) Uscensky. She grew up in St. Joseph Township. The oldest of five children, she loved helping with chores and farm work on her parents’ farm. She attended school in Lancaster and graduated in 1965. She married Larry Schmiedeberg on June 20, 1964 at Holy Rosary Church, Lancaster. Together they had five sons. They later built a home in Granville township where she lived the remainder of her life. She was a farm wife and homemaker. Larry passed away February 24, 1983. She provided for her family by working as a cook at the Lancaster school, Lancaster American Legion, Ammex Tax and Duty Free Pembina, Motor Coach Industries Pembina, and Lancaster Liquor Store. She was also a rotobeat operator during sugar beet harvest. In 2002, she started a relationship with Bill Olsonoski. They enjoyed many happy years together. They loved traveling, visiting, and adding animals to their hobby farm. Her fiancé Bill passed away August 30, 2014. MaryAnn endured many medical hardships and physical ailments. That didn’t stop her from devoting many hours to her flower gardens, taking care of her animals, and of course, putting up Christmas light displays every year. MaryAnn was very devoted to her faith. She was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was an active parishioner and her strong faith sustained her throughout her life. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. She enjoyed attending their church and school programs, sporting events, sprint car races, and was their biggest fan no matter the activity. Grandma was also a great baby-sitter for her grandkids and they all have special memories of time spent at grandma’s farm. Grandma MaryAnn was a gift giver and no special occasion was ever missed. She is survived her children Wayne (Cindy), Danny (Liza), Bobby (Megan), Donnie (Jen), Keith (Michelle); grandchildren, Michael, Brady, Brett, Blair, Garet, Gabrielle, Jake, Nicia, Adela, Emily, Rachel, Chisum, and Laura; great-grandchildren, Luke, Braxtyn, Addilynn, Liam, and Blaiklynn; friend Pattijo Shablow, and siblings, Kathy (Kenny) Hunter, Judy Ness, Bill (Marla) Uscensky, Steve (Heidi) Uscensky, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry, fiancé Bill, nephew Kevin Hunter, and niece Kristin Erickson. Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.