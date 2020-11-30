Phyllis Eleanor Blazek, 81

Phyllis Eleanor Blazek was born on July 11, 1939 to the late Victor and Mary (Cwikla) Taus in Huss Township, Roseau County. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Joseph’s Catholic church in Benwood and attended school at Grasslake school in Benwood, then Greenbush, and later in the tenth grade attended North Highschool in Minneapolis where she graduated. Shortly after her graduation she was united in marriage to Don Blazek in Blessed Sacrament Catholic church in Greenbush on July 6, 1957 and the two made their home in Blaine, Minn., for 10 years before moving to Greenbush where they farmed for a year. They then moved to Badger and Phyllis managed the Badger Cafe for three years before she and Don moved to Middle River where they built a house and purchased the Middle River Municipal liquor store which they renamed the “Wagon Wheel”. They owned and operated the “Wheel” for 12 years. In 1978 she and Don built “Meadowbrook” and operated that for several years before selling it. Phyllis worked at Northern Pride Turkey Plant in Thief River Falls grading turkeys and eventually took over and ran the cafeteria there for 7 years. Phyllis then was employed at Digi-Key Corp. for 27 years where she retired from at the age of 75. She and Don have made their home in the Middle River community for the past 48 years. Phyllis passed away unexpectedly at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls on November 25, 2020 at the age of 81 years, 4 months and 14 days. Phyllis was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Middle River where she was very active in the Ladies Guild as well as many other activities within the church. She loved to cook and bake, and was exceptionally good at it, always having food on her table. She enjoyed needle work, embroidering, crocheting, and some quilting. Phyllis loved gardens……flower and vegetable gardens and was always freezing and canning garden produce. She loved to hunt and fish, her family has memories of she and her mother sitting up until the wee hours of the morning eating pickled pigs feet during deer hunting. She is remembered for her decorating skills, especially at Christmas decorating not only she and Don’s home but also at St. Joseph’s and also her love of her family and many friends always placing everyone else ahead of herself. She is survived by her husband Don of 63 years of Middle River, her children: Lynn (Ron) Nelson of Woodlake, Minn., Kim (Dale) Hanson of Baxter, Minn., Kenny (Tammy) Blazek of Brainerd, Minn., Patti (Terry) Peterson of Thief River Falls, Minn., Tom (Melissa) Blazek of Aitkin, Minn., David (Lynette) Blazek of Greenbush, Minn.; 16 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren; 2 sisters: Angie Solfield (friend Neil) of Brainerd and Joanne (Ken) Bombardier of Sartell, Minn., along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents. Mass of Christian of burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Middle River with Fr. George Noel presiding following Minnesota State Covid-19 guidelines with capacity limits, social distancing and facial coverings. Visitation will be held after 5 PM, Friday, with the Holy Rosary held at 6:30 and Prayer Service at 7 PM at the church. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church. Interment services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Middle River following services. Funeral arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Middle River. An online guestbook is available at www.collinsfunerals.com Collins Funeral Home