Ruth Hukee, 101

Funeral services following MN State Covid Guidelines for capacity limits, social distancing and face coverings for Ruby Hukee of Badger, MN will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Badger. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Badger City Cemetery in the spring. Ruby Elizabeth Hukee passed away on November 23, 2020 at LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, MN at the age of 101. Ruby Hukee was born January 19, 1919 in Badger, MN to Jalmar and Caroline (Olson) Wellen. They had two children, Curtis and Eleanor. She grew up in the Badger area, attending school at the Roselund School through the 8th grade. After 8th grade she attended Badger High School. Ruby married Walter Hukee and they lived north of Badger where they farmed small grains and raised livestock. Ruby was a very hard worker, helping Walter on the farm which helped to keep the farm going. She also loved gardening. She was a member of Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Badger where she was very active in the ladies aid and other church activities. She was always willing to help anyone in need. In 1980, Ruby moved into town. Ruby is survived by her children Curtis (Mayonne) Hukee and Eleanor (Gerhard) Frisch; grandchildren Kimberly Soeffler, Gregory Hukee, Michael (Jill) Hukee; great-grandchildren Sydney Soeffler, Laura Hukee, Quinn Hukee, Elizabeth Hukee, Jessica Hukee; sister Luella Mohagen. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter; siblings Arnold, Jesse, Louis, Harry, Thelma, Roy, George, Lloyd and Kenneth. Helgeson Funeral Home