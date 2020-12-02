GACF to host first online auction: Auction officially runs from December 4-14

Have you ever attended an auction where you could bid on premium black dirt and fresh lefse? How about an auction with a Norwegian Kransekake (a layered Norwegian cake) and a 40-inch VIZIO Smartcast TV? From December 4 to December 14, 2020, one will have that opportunity to bid on auction items such as these and more as part of the Greenbush Area Community Fund (GACF) Online Auction, sponsored by Border Bank.

The GACF usually raises much of its funds from assisting with the Friday Night Bingo at the Greenbush American Legion during the winter months. Due to COVID, the group was unable to do Bingo, so brainstormed for a new way to raise those funds and came up with the online auction.

“Our goal is always to raise funds to add to our endowment so that we can grant those funds out to local non-profits,” GACF Chairperson Mary Stauffenecker said.

A component of the Northwest Community Foundation, the GACF has two grant rounds per year, one in the spring and one in the fall. It recently approved grant applications for this fall grant round during a November 17 meeting. The GACF’s goal from this online auction fundraiser event is to raise $5,000, either from auction item purchases or donations. As of November 27, the group had raised $371 towards its $5,000 goal.

As for the auction, as of November 27, it includes 41 items, from food, such as lefse, buns, macaroons, Norwegian Kransekake, and BBQ turkey, to various themed basket, such as Tastefully Simple, Greenbush-themed, Family Quarantine Movie Night, Be a Cozy Gator, and more. As for individual items, the auction includes those as well, such as a Craftsman Socket Set, Souvenir Panoramic Greenbush photos, and that 40-inch VIZIO Smartcast TV.

It also includes some experiences, such as a Dinner Party for Six catered by Michelle’s Creations (Michelle Kern), a ride to the Greenbush-Middle River School by the Greenbush Fire Fighters on one of their trucks, or four lower-level tickets to a Minnesota Twins game next August.

To access the auction site and/or register for the online auction, one can visit the Greenbush Area Community Fund Facebook page and click on the link provided at the end of the posts the group has recently placed on its Facebook page related to various auction items. Or, one can go straight to the following link: secure.qgiv.com/event/gacf/

To actually participate in the online auction, one will have to download the mobile application GIVI MOBILE DONATIONS.

One may also register for this auction through this GIVI application and just search for the Greenbush Area Community Fund Online Auction. An individual may also just donate to the GACF through either the auction site or the GIVI application and choose one of several project funds to donate to, including: Education, Walking Path or the General Fund.

People may bid on auction items from December 4 at 8 am until December 14 at 8 pm. Without registering for the auction, one can look at the current line-up of auction items anytime on the auction site. Through the auction site or GIVI application, people may also purchase $30 holiday cookie trays from local baker and Rockin’ 50’s Cafe owner Sonia Lee.

As this auction nears its official beginning, Stauffenecker wanted current or prospective auction participants to know that this event goes towards a “worthy” cause.

“Their bids are going to be really appreciated. (We want them to know) that the funds go right back into this community,” Stauffenecker said, “and goes back to our students, goes back to… a lot of different organizations that apply for grants with us.”

To see the complete story, read the December 2 issue of The Tribune in print or online.