Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… It’s a waiting game. Hoping for cold temps and calm winds. This past week saw some strong winds blow ice around the basin, eating up some of the thinner ice that had formed. Forecast looks promising to lock things up in the very near future. Resorts are monitoring ice conditions on Four Mile Bay, Zippel Bay and various areas of the shoreline. It’s important to wait until they say it’s good to go and stay on their marked trails when it is time. Resorts and outfitters monitor ice conditions now and throughout the season daily. Some spearing and angling for pike in back bays.

On the Rainy River… The river is covered in most places with a layer of ice. Most ice fishing is done on the main lake during the ice season where there isn’t current. There can be some good ice fishing on the Rainy, but with current in the river, work through a resort for safety.

Up at the NW Angle… With the border closure, NW Angle Resorts and Community have pulled together and will have an ice road up to the Angle so anglers can access resorts. The NW Angle Guest Ice Road ice access on the south end will be at Springsteel Resort. More info on Facebook @nwaiceroad.

The Angle is iced over and resorts are monitoring ice thickness. Some resorts have been checking for walleyes in a few spots having good success. It’s not ready yet, but the ice is coming along nicely. A complete list of lodging and ice fishing packages available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging