Les Fish, 88

A Celebration of Life Visitation, following MN St. Covid Guidelines, for Les Fish of Roosevelt, MN will be held on Thursday, December 3 from 5-7 pm with a 7:00 Prayer Service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Graveside service will be on Friday at 1:00 am at America Cemetery.

Leslie L. Fish passed away on November 30, 2020 at the North Star Manor in Warren, MN at the age of 88.

Les was born at America Township, Warroad, MN on December 15, 1931 to Luke Minor and Laura (Beseman) Fish. He grew up in the Warroad area, attending school in a one-room school house south of Warroad through 8th grade. At the age of 13, Les walked from Warroad to Kennedy, MN to pick potatoes.

On November 21, 1952 Les married Gail Pocket in Mountain Iron, MN. They had five children – Nick, Linnea, Jill, Jody and Barb. He held a variety of jobs, including moving houses with his father-in-law, logging, factory work & dabbled in farming. He drove truck for Marvin Windows for several years and eventually became an independent trucker, which he did until his retirement.

Les truly enjoyed karaoke, playing guitar, and driving around. He loved visiting friends and relatives at the Nite Hawk and the Williams Muni. He loved hunting & fishing with his boys & playing poker with his family (always knowing what you were holding!). He was a compassionate caregiver for his wife of 48 years when she became ill, a spoiler of pets & loved his children fiercely. A favorite memory of Les is when he cut down a hollow tree by the river that was full of honey bees. He sliced it up to harvest the honey, getting stung several times, while his kids got to enjoy the honeycomb.

Les is survived by his children Nick (Gaylene), Linnea, Jill (Ronnie) Muirhead, Jody (Beth), Barb (Keith) Hanson; grandchildren Cathy, Luke, Matt, Justin and Josh Fish, Dawn Thompson, Chad and Brady Muirhead, Amanda, Christine, Dani and Lori Ann Fish, Paige and Kayla Jeffrey, Kord Maurer; several great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Gail, parents Luke and Laura; siblings Norman, Delbert, Joy, Loren, Bessie, Patsy, and Dennis; great-grandson Dylan Muirhead; several in-laws, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at North Star Manor, Red River Valley Hospice & Helgeson’s Funeral Home for their loving and compassionate care.