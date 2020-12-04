Allan Howard Frei, 72

Allan Howard Frei was born on March 23, 1948, in Warren, MN, to parents Vernon and Grace (Grandstrand) Frei. He grew up on the family farm in Augsburg Township and attended school in Stephen, MN, graduating in 1966. Following graduation, Allan entered the military, serving honorably in Vietnam. On September 6, 1969, Allan was united in marriage to Susan Renstrom at Strandquist, MN, and they settled in Stephen. After the marriage ended, Allan continued his career as an independent truck driver, being leased to various concerns through the years. On June 5, 1976, Allan was married to Rhoda Molskness, and on July 30, 1988, Allan was reunited with his first wife, Susan, until her death in 2005. On February 10, 2014, Allan was united in marriage to Ellen Johnson at Hallock, MN, and they made their home in Karlstad. Allan died at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo on December 3, 2020, at the age of 72 years, 8 months, and 10 days. Allan was a talented, capable man who enjoyed many different pursuits throughout his life. After retiring from his 46-year trucking career, he liked staying home working on building his little village south of the house, working in his shop fixing on his numerous pieces of equipment, hunting and fishing with family and friends, and being a regular at the Karlstad Korner for coffee every morning. Allan’s greatest happiness, however, was being on a tractor “out west,” working on his deer plots or helping his nephews on the family farm. Allan is survived by his wife, Ellen; step-daughter, Stephanie, her husband, Michael and their three children, Carson, Brady, and Carly; step-son, Jason Johnson, his wife, Tracy and their children, Austin Walz, Trevor, and Sydney Johnson; brother, Gale and his companion, Fanny Schaeffer, of Stephen; sister, Linda, and her husband, Ronald Donarski of Stephen; sister, Lori, and her husband, Darwyn Anderson of Karlstad; 5 nephews, Kevin, Shawn, and Terry Donarski, Allan Schaeffer, and Nicholas Anderson; 4 nieces, Heleanna DeCosta, Karen Barbo, Ronalin Steer, and Krista Pietruszewski; along with aunts, Uncle Carl, and other relatives. Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Grace Frei; his first wife, Susan; and step-son, Scott Troska. Blessed be the memory of Allan Frei. Staggered visitation: (Open to the Public) Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 3-5 p.m., in DuBore Funeral Home Chapel, Warren, MN. Instructions: Guests are asked to stay in their vehicles until it is time to enter: only one family-unit at a time; entering the main door and exiting from the side of the building. Private family services: Following the end of quarantine, on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in Salem Lutheran Church, rural Stephen, MN. Interment: Salem Lutheran Cemetery, rural Stephen. Military Honors: Minnesota Honor Guard. Arrangements: DuBore Funeral Home, Warren, MN. Guestbook: www.DuBoreFuneralHome.com