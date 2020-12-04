Anna Stromgren, 99, of Lake Bronson, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock on Friday, November 27, 2020. Anna Kristina Grahn was born October 27, 1921 in Spruce Township of Roseau County, Minnesota the daughter of Frans and Alphilda (Mellstrom) Grahn. Anna attended school in Spruce Township and was confirmed in First Lutheran Church, Roseau, Minnesota. On November 22, 1940 she married Marvin Stromgren in Roseau. They lived and farmed in Jupiter Township of Kittson County until July 1, 1990 whey they retired and moved south of Lake Bronson. She was an active member of West Emmaus and Zion Lutheran Churches. Anna is survived by daughters, Leona (Jim) Brennan and Juliana Stromgren; a son, Dean (Angie) Stromgren; three grandchildren, Kim (Charles) Troth, Devin and Casey; three great grandsons, Justin Troth, Charlie and Ryker; a brother, Francis (Aileen) Grahn and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; sisters, Elizabeth Hatlestad, Hildur Wallestad, Ida Akerlund, Cecelia Bolls, Rose Madison and Lillie Gray. Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2121. The family will have a committal service for Anna on Monday, November 30th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Lake Bronson. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.