Arden Christopherson, 86, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock, Minnesota on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Arden Merle Christopherson was born September 6, 1934, in Hallock, Minnesota to Carl and Frida (Nordberg) Christopherson. He attended school in Lancaster, graduating in 1952. Arden and Lois (Dexter) were married Oct. 2, 1952. Together they farmed in Granville and Richardville townships, including dairy and beef cattle. He drove school bus and also semi- truck for Bylund Transfer. He served as a Granville Township Supervisor for 36 years, from 1974 – 2010. He was a member of Sion Lutheran Church, often driving his golf cart to services after they moved from the farm to Lancaster in 2004. Even though he was living in town, his heart was always back at the farm. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, reading, writing in his daily journal for many years and visiting, always educating us with history of the area people and places. He loved dogs, Fergie being his last companion. He is survived by his daughter Beth (Tom) Woodard, Fargo,ND; daughter-in-law Cindy Christopherson, Lancaster; grandchildren Haley (Chuck) Meek, Dilworth, MN; Jayne (Chris) Erwin, Pahrump, NV; Ben (Caitlin) Christopherson, Fargo, ND; Anna (Brandon) Warnke, Lancaster; great grandsons Eli, Cohan and Briggs, and arriving in December a great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois, son Bryce, daughter Becky, parents Carl and Frida, brother and sister-in-law Charles and Pauline Christopherson and nephew Byron. Committal services will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Riverview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Lancaster. A service for family and friends will immediately follow at Lancaster Sion Lutheran Church. Pastor Tim Peterson, presiding. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Sion Lutheran Church in Lancaster, or COLEG. Austin Funeral Chapel.