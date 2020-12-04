Geoffrey (Geoff) N. Hauger, 74, passed away on December 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 29, 1946 in Crookston, MN, the son of Elizabeth (Zupetz) and Grant Hauger.

Geoff was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. A veteran who served in the Navy, he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine in Gorham. He was an avid traveler who loved to read. He also considered his Orland community to be like family. He would do anything for anyone in need. He was a Tax Assessor, a member of the Orland Historical Society and a Cub Scout Leader. Geoff was the man behind the scenes that made the Gray Meadow Haunted House possible for 25 years. He was also a past member of the American Legion.

Geoff will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 50 years Mary (Robshaw) Hauger, two children: Gary Hauger and wife Faith; and Margaret Hanscom and husband Michael; three grandchildren; Emily, Allison, and Greggory; siblings Barbara Hauger, Byron Hauger and wife Marcia; brothers-in-law John Sterk and Peter Robshaw, sisters-in-law Anne Leclerc, Martha Accola and husband Stephen, Sandra Robshaw and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sister, Nancy Sterk and brothers-in-law Jeffrey Robshaw and Daniel Leclerc

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home and Cremation Services. (mitchelltweedie-young.com)