Margaret Swenson, 91, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Nursing Home on Monday, November 30, 2020. Margaret Ann Murray was born August 11, 1929 to Elmer and Ester (Vilen) Murray of Orleans, Minnesota. She attended Northstar Country School through the 8th grade and graduated from Lancaster High School. Margaret married Oscar Swenson on October 21, 1950. Her life was spent as a homemaker and mother. Margaret was an excellent cook and loved flowers and gardening. She was a member of the Lancaster Covenant Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. Margaret entered the nursing home in 2009. Family members include her children, a daughter Cheryl (John) Muir, Hallock; sons, Randy (Bev) Swenson, Lancaster, Leland (Shirley) Swenson, Lancaster and Owen (Judy) Swenson, Lancaster; 14 grandchildren, Carrie, Jennifer, Eric, Valerie, Timothy, Thomas, Jason, Amber, Lacey, Tyler, Cody, Scott, Ryan and Chris; and 29 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oscar; a brother and sister-in-law, Morris and Caryn Murry and a granddaughter, Nicole. Committal services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster with a service to immediately follow at the Lancaster Covenant Church. Rev. Galen Nordin, presiding. Honorary pall bearers will be Margaret’s grandchildren. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.