Marie Erlandson, 102, of Stephen, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock on Monday, November 30, 2020. Marie Sandberg was born January 9, 1918 on the family farm near Kennedy, Minnesota, the daughter of Victor and Emma (Anderson) Sandberg. Marie grew up near Kennedy and graduated from Kennedy High School in 1935. She received her teaching degree at Moorhead State Teachers College and taught school in Lancaster, Crookston and Red Lake Falls schools. On December 28, 1948 she was united in marriage to Marion Erlandson at West Emmaus Church, rural Kennedy. The couple settled near Stephen and farmed there for many years. Marion died in 1987. Marie worked as a seamstress for Arctic Cat in Karlstad until the facility closed. Marie was the organist at First Lutheran Church in Stephen for nearly 40 years. She was very active in her church, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Stephen Senior Citizens and enjoyed playing cards and knitting. Marie had been the eldest member of the Swedish Clan, Helje Mattsson of Kumlatofta, Sweden. She is survived by her children, Sandy Parent, Edward Erlandson and Randy Erlandson; as well as two grandchildren, Nicholas and Timothy Erlandson. Family and close friends will celebrate Marie’s Life on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in First Lutheran Church, Stephen. Interment will be in Stephen City Cemetery. Austin Funeral Chapel, Stephen.