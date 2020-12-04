Ronald L. Stebakken, 70 of Sterling, CO, formerly of Baudette, MN passed away on Monday, November 23rd in Greeley, CO. A private funeral service was held at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home in Sterling, CO on December 3rd. Ron will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, CO. Ron was born on May 31, 1950 in Baudette, MN to Harry and Agnes (Olsen) Stebakken. Ron married Pamula Johnson in 1971 and had 2 children, Lisa and Brock. Ron worked for Seward for many years and in 1980, Pam and Ron went their separate ways. In 1981, Ron married Nita Nelson and had two children, Parker and Kayla. He spent 17 years building transmission lines throughout the United States. He then switched to his occupation to general construction, going to work for Beck in Dallas, Texas. In 2002, he started his own business, Stebakken Construction, working as a residential and commercial general contractor until receiving his cancer diagnosis in 2019. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and sports, but his true passion was working. He is preceded in death by his father Harry and his mother Agnes. Ron is survived by his wife, Nita Stebakken, his sibling Jonie Ann Stebakken, his four children, Lisa Stebakken, Brock (Sheri) Stebakken, Parker (Rachelle) Stebakken and Kayla Stebakken. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Shae, Harley, Maissie, Camryn, Grant and Bryce, as well as four great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Adaline, Maylee and Waylon.