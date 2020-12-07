Kay Turn, 83, of Kennedy, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020. Kay Genevieve Dagen was born June 20, 1937 the daughter of Leonard and Pearl (Stark) Dagen. Kay grew up near Donaldson, Minnesota and graduated from Kennedy High School. On September 15, 1956 she was united in marriage to LeRoy Turn. The couple settled on the Turn family farm just east of Kennedy farmed there for many years. Kay also worked at the Karlstad Nursing Home and in 2011 she was awarded the Shelley Joseph-Kordell Award for her advocacy, dedication and commitment to seniors as a CNA/rehabilitation aide there. LeRoy passed away in 2003. Kay was a member of the Kennedy Covenant Church and was a longtime Sunday School teacher. She serviced on the Kennedy School Board and played an active part in her community. Kay enjoyed sewing, canning, cooking and baking. She followed her kids and grandkids in many of their sporting events and was most happy to be a grandma! Family members include her children, Doug Turn, Lake Bronson, MN, Rick (Pat) Turn, Bemidji, MN, Lisa (Dave) Spooner, Cloquet, MN, Jonathan (Tina) Turn, Kenedy and Jason Turn, Kennedy; grandchildren, Tyler (Megan) Turn, Rice, MN, Tanner Turn, Bemidji, Steven (Jenna) Spooner, Duluth, MN, Michael Spooner, Cloquet, Lexi, Marlee, Morgan and Brenna Turn, Kennedy; a brother, John (Junice) Dagen, Chadron, NE and Roger (Toni) Dagen, Bellafonte, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Greg in 1975. Kay’s family will have a private celebration of her life on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock. Interment will be in Jupiter Cemetery, rural Kennedy. Rev. Gary Dorn, presiding. Renee Wahl will provide special music.