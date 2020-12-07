Richard Paul Kukowski, 81

Richard Paul Kukowski was born on October 30, 1939 to the late Theophil and Cecelia (Gerszewski) Kukowski in Polonia Township, Roseau county near Greenbush. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leo, Mn and attended country school. He later went on to attend school in Greenbush. Following school, he worked for a number of farmers across the area. Richard was united in marriage to Beverly Dykhuis in October of 1966 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leo and the two made their home on the family farm for a number of years before moving their growing family to the Drayton/Donaldson area where he was employed with American Crystal Sugar. They resided there for several years before moving back to his family farm. Beverly passed away in 1984 and Richard later moved to the Lancaster area all the while still employed with American Crystal Sugar where he was employed for over 30 years until his retirement. He has lived in Greenbush for the past 20 years where he passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 3, 2020 at the age of 81 years, 1 month and 3 days.

Richard was a past member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leo and a present member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush. He very much enjoyed hunting, fishing, going for drives and watching the Twins & Wild.

He is survived by his children: Brent Kukowski of Roseau, Timothy Kukowski of Bemidji, Tammy (Kurt) Skepper of Woodbury, MN and Duane Kukowski of Badger; his Grandchildren: Kyle and Alex Skepper, Jaden, Quentin, Jaryn and Shalyn Kukowski; Siblings: Julianna Lasniewski, Loretta Venable, Dominic Kukowski, Frances Johnson, Andrew Kukowski, Raymond Kukowski, Barbara Natvik, Katherine Hyzer and Josephine VanDusartz; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Theophil and Cecelia, his wife Beverly and his siblings Victoria Sestak, Stephan and Alban Kukowski and one Grandchild John Michael Kukowski.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush with Fr. George Noel presiding following MN St. Covid-19 guidelines with capacity limits, social distancing and facial coverings.

Visitation will be held after 6PM, Thursday, with the Holy Rosary at 6:30 and Prayer service at 7PM at the church. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment services will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery in Leo following services.

Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.