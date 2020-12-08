| logout
Delores Marie Haugtvedt, 90
Delores Marie Haugtvedt, 90, of Riverside, Ohio, and Greenbush, Minn., passed away, Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio. She was born in Hereim Township, Roseau County, Minn., on March 22, 1930, to the late Rosella M. (Miers) and August C. Schaefer. Delores graduated from Greenbush High School. Early in her life, she worked as a waitress at a local café, then at the Greenbush Creamery. Later she worked as a Nurse’s Aide at the Karlstad Nursing Home in Karlstad, Minn., for 17 years. On February 14, 1953 she was united in marriage to Palmer Haugtvedt. She worked on the family farm and was a loving housewife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and neighbor. Delores lived in Greenbush, Minn., for 83 years, and then moved to Dayton, Ohio, in 2014.
She was a member of First Christian Church in Huber Heights, OH and Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush, Minn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Palmer in 2000; brothers: John, Charles and Samuel; and sisters: Rosemary, Catherine, Charlotte and Harriet; and children: Martha, James, Calvin, Richard, 2 other children and Kristi.
She is survived by her children: Paul and Vicki (Herring) Haugtvedt; Michael and Ann (Haugtvedt) Patenaude; Kevin and Tami (Verch) Haugtvedt; and Dave and Angela (Stallbaumer) Haugtvedt. 12 grandchildren: Juan and Michelle (Patenaude) Anzaldua; Jessica; Justin and Tashina (Patenaude) Fugate; Johan and Heidi (Haugtvedt) Vermaak; Michael and Wendy (Heuvelmann) Haugtvedt; Jarren and Rachel (Haugtvedt) Lawler; Ariel; Chase; Megan (Haugtvedt) Karas; Dylan; Jordan; and Travis and Kathy (Asmus); 20 Great-grandchildren: Theodore, Eowyn, Helena, Noah, Emma, Nathaniel, Josiah, Arabella, Wyatt, Remi, Zaia, Bodhi, Emma, Amya, Sophia, Amberlee, Lilly, Xavier, Aiden and Niklaus; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 3:00PM, Friday, December 11, 2020 at East Bethlehem Cemetery of rural Greenbush with Pastor Janelle Hennager presiding.
Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.
